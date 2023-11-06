Charlie Brown and Snoopy will go on a New York adventure in Apple's upcoming Peanuts animated film. The producers haven't announced the title.

Peanuts' Charlie Brown and Snoopy are set to take on the Big Apple on Apple TV, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The tech giant currently holds the rights to Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts and will be making the computer-generated animated film with Wildbrain Studios and Peanuts Worldwide.

The story will follow Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts crew on an adventure in New York City.

Peanuts started as a daily syndicated comic strip that ran from 1950 to 2000. It tells the story of young children, focusing on the meek Charlie Brown, his frenemy Lucy van Pelt and his daydreaming beagle Snoopy.

The comic has been described as “arguably the longest story ever told by one human being.” Charlie, Lucy, Linus (Lucy's younger brother and Charlie's best friend), Sally (Charlie's younger sister), Schroeder, Peppermint Patty, Franklin and Marcie primarily make up the Peanuts gang.

The term “Charlie Brown” is widely used in the American lexicon, appearing in Urban Dictionary, used to describe someone who is does not see the world in black and white.

Charlie Brown, Lucy and the football

A famous running gag in the cartoon is of Charlie, Lucy and a football. Lucy tells Charlie that she will hold the football for him to kick. Charlie usually refuses to do it, thinking that he can't trust Lucy.

She then persuades him and he ends up doing it. Charlie runs up to kick the football, but Lucy removes the ball at the last second. This causes Charlie to miss and hurt himself.

The gag usually ends with Lucy reminding Charlie he shouldn't have trusted her to begin with. One could say that Lucy was the OG “girlboss, gaslight, gatekeep” meme.

Steve Martin will direct the as-yet-untitled film. Karey Kirkpatrick will work from an original story from Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano. The three wrote the Golden Globe-nominated The Peanuts Movie.