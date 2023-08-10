Former Florida State star quarterback and 1993 Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward made an appearance at Florida A&M's football camp on Wednesday, per Gerald Thomas III of the Tallahassee Democrat. Ward watch the fifth fall practice from the sidelines. The college football great talked with Thomas about his long-standing relationship with Florida A&M's football coach Willie Simmons.

“Coach Simmons and I kind of go way back for quite some time, I remember him when he was in college and he's a great brother to know and support. The team here has improved and been very consistent since he's been here. I look forward to watching them play this year.”

August 9, 2023

Charlie Ward has a unique connection with Florida A&M. His father Charlie Ward Sr. played running back for FAMU under legendary coach Jake Gaither. Ward Sr. was also teammates with Olympian and NFL Hall-of-Famer Bob Hayes. Ward was born in Tallahassee and watched many Rattler home games as a child, traveling back to his birth city from Thomasville, Georgia.

During the practice, Ward observed current FAMU starting Quarterback Jeremy Moussa. He spoke positively of the 2023 SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“Jeremy is a very good quarterback. He makes good decisions and in his first game [FAMU's 2022 Week 0 loss to UNC] you could see what he's capable of doing. Last year, he was in a competition [with former FAMU QB Rasean McKay]. And it's a little different when you know you're the main guy. Your preparation is different and you don't take it for granted because you're there to help guys behind you get better as well.”

Ward knows all about expert quarterback play. During his career with the Florida State Seminoles, Ward threw for a whopping 5,747 yards and 49 touchdowns, completing 473 out of 759 passes with an impressive 62.3% completion rate. He also rushed for 889 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. He also led Florida State to its first national championship with an 18-16 victory over Nebraska in the 1993 Orange Bowl.