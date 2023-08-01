The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony takes place this Saturday, August 5th. Florida A&M and Cincinnati Bengals great Ken Riley is the only HBCU alum who will be inducted in the ceremony this year. So, in honor of the auspicious occasion, let's spotlight five other HBCU alumni who are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rounding out the list is Jackson State football great Walter Payton. The two-time NFL MVP was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993. The Chicago Bears standout racked up 16,726 total rush yards for his career and rushed for 1,000+ yards in 10 of his 13 seasons. The Super Bowl XX champion finished his college career rushing for 3,600 yards on 598 attempts and 63 touchdowns.

Alongside new inductee Ken Riley, Bob Hayes is the only other Florida A&M football alumnus enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Olympian was inducted in 2009. Known as “Bullet Bob,” the Super Bowl VI champion tallied 371 receptions for 7,414 yards and 71 touchdowns. Also of note, Hayes is the only athlete in history to win a Super Bowl ring and an Olympic Gold medal.

3. Michael Strahan

Now known for his expansive media career, the former Texas Southern great can stake a claim as the best defensive end of all time. Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and certainly deserved it following a standout career with the New York Giants, he tallied 854 tackles, 24 forced fumbles and four interceptions in 216 games played. He was also a key contributor in one of the biggest upsets in NFL history when the Giants beat Tom Brady and the previously undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

Before Sharpe was a superstar media personality, telling it like it is any topic, he was one of the most dynamic receiving tight ends in NFL history. The former Savannah State football great and Fox Sports “Undisputed” star was inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame in 2011. In his career, he racked up 815 career receptions for his career with 10,060 yards and 62 TDs. Sharpe also starred for three Super Bowl teams, two with the Denver Broncos and one with the Baltimore Ravens. He finished his career at Savannah State with 192 receptions for 3,744 yards and 40 touchdowns before being drafted by Denver in the 1990s.

Considered by many to be the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, Mississippi Valley State football alumnus Jerry Rice was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. The San Francisco 49ers legend and three-time Super Bowl champion is the NFL's all-time leader in career touchdowns (197), total yards (22,895) and receptions (1,549). During his time with Mississippi Valley State football, Rice had 301 receptions for 4,693 yards and 50 touchdowns. He was a key piece of the “Sattalite Express” offense alongside former Mississippi Valley quarterback Willie “The Satellite” Totten.