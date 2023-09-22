The Charlotte 49ers take on the Florida Gators. Check out our college football odds series for our Charlotte Florida prediction and pick. Find how to watch Charlotte Florida.

The Florida Gators might have hope after all. Their season took a very sharp turn for the better last week, when they pounded the Tennessee Volunteers. The 29-16 final score might not come across as spectacular, but the Gators did lead by 19 points and absolutely throttled the Vols. Florida was the much stronger team in the trenches. It punched Tennessee in the mouth and did not give UT quarterback Joe Milton much of any time in the pocket. It was a tremendous effort by the Gator defense, especially the front seven and its pass rush. Quarterback Graham Mertz played a solid, workmanlike game as the field general for the Gators. He did not make costly mistakes and was able to guide the offense effectively. Florida head coach Billy Napier was under fire after a terrible showing in the season opener at Utah. He is now in a much better position after beating Tennessee. There is a sense that Florida might be able to turn its season around, though the bigger battles against top-tier SEC opponents remain on the schedule.

Here are the Charlotte-Florida College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Charlotte-Florida Odds

Charlotte 49ers: +27.5 (+100)

Florida Gators: -27.5 (-122)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How To Watch Charlotte vs Florida

TV: ESPN Plus, SEC Network Plus

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Charlotte vs Florida LIVE on fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Why Charlotte Could Cover the Spread

Florida played really well against Tennessee, but Tennessee looked really bad. The Vols look nothing like the team which took college football by storm last season and beat Alabama en route to an Orange Bowl appearance (and victory) against Clemson. Tennessee had a supremely potent offense in 2022, one of the most feared attacks in college football. Tennessee in 2023 has been a mess. The Vols started slowly in the first half of their opening game versus Virginia. They struggled a lot to score in the first half of their second game of the season versus Austin Peay. They were smothered by Florida in their third game.

Tennessee just isn't very good, so we shouldn't assign too much value to Florida's victory. It was a good win, and a lot of people did not expect it, but Tennessee is clearly nowhere close to its 2022 standard. We can pump the brakes on Florida. Let's not think the Gators are all the way back. They're not. They still have a long way to go. Florida probably won't be able to score enough points to cover the very large spread in this game. If Charlotte posts a very modest total of 13 points, Florida will need to score at least 41 to win. That offense isn't built to score in huge numbers.

Why Florida Could Cover the Spread

This is a cupcake game. Florida has far better athletes than Charlotte at every position. This will be a total bloodbath. Florida should lead by 14 points after 20 minutes. If that's the case, the Gators should be up by 21 at halftime. As long as they don't completely call off the dogs until the fourth quarter, they should build a 35-point lead through three quarters and will be able to cover.

Final Charlotte-Florida Prediction & Pick

The best play here is the under. Florida does not have a dynamic, high-tempo offense. Florida might grind out eight-minute touchdown drives which will shorten the game. UF should not allow more than seven points to Charlotte.

Final Charlotte-Florida Prediction & Pick: Under 49.5