Carmelo Anthony is a former star NBA players. Carmelo Anthony has garnered himself a notable car collection.

Carmelo Anthony has a stunning $600K car collection featuring vintage and new sports cars. Carmelo Anthony's net worth in 2023 is $160 million, so he can afford the beautiful collection. Anthony also has a mansion in Westchester, N.Y., with enough property space to house his collection.

Anthony is a former NBA star, playing 19 seasons. He was a 10-time All-Star and an All-NBA team member six times.

Anthony played college basketball at Syracuse, winning a National Championship as a freshman in 2003. He earned the Most Outstanding Player trophy for his role in the victory.

In 2021, the NBA named him to their 75th Anniversary Team. Carmelo didn't win a championship at the professional level but is considered one of the greatest scorers in league history. He spent time with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

His greatest success as a professional may have come at the international level. He played with the USA in the Olympics a record four times. He won a bronze medal with the 2004 team and won gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

As of April 2016, Carmelo was the US Olympic team's all-time leader in points, rebounds, and games played. He is also ninth on the NBA career scoring leaders. However, let's look at Carmelo Anthony's $600K car collection.

First Generation Bentley Continental GT

Carmelo's Bentley is customized with racing spec upgrades and luxury additions. It is a white First Generation Continental GT and is the most expensive car in Anthony's garage at $214,000. The wheels are much bigger than the stock model, and the trunk has an individual spoiler.

The first-generation model has a 6-liter W12 engine and produces 621 horsepower. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 200 mph. It has an estimated mileage of 14 miles per gallon in combined usage and 19 miles per gallon on the highway.

Sixth Generation Maserati Quattroporte

The Maserati Quattroporte is a full-size Italian luxury sedan and is a favorite for Carmelo to drive around his home. Carmelo has been seen visiting the Maserati factory and participating in an event with the company. The price of the vehicle is $143,600.

The sixth-generation model of the Quattroporte has a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 523 horsepower. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 190 mph.

It achieves an EPA-estimated mileage of 17 miles per gallon in combined usage and 22 miles per gallon on the highway. Many people may sweat just thinking about a $143,600 vehicle being your everyday driving car, but Carmelo isn't like most people.

Jeep Wrangler

Carmelo has a lone SUV in his car collection, opting for a Jeep Wrangler. The NBA superstar received the vehicle in March 2016.

It is one of the most popular vehicles in the US market, competing with the new Ford Bronco and the Land Rover Defender. It cost Carmelo at least $84,000, with his modifications likely bringing the vehicle to a much higher price.

The Wrangler has a 6.4-liter V8 engine that produces 470 horsepower. It goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds and reaches a top speed of 112 mph due to a governor.

Chevrolet Corvette C7 Stingray Coupe

Carmelo's wife, La La Anthony, gifted him a black Corvette Stingray for his 30th birthday. The Stingray is well-known for being a famous American sports car.

If La La bought it as a gift, it can be assumed that Carmelo is an enormous fan of the vehicle. The vehicle's value is $70,000.

The Stingray has a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 455 horsepower. It can go 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 190 mph.

1971 Chevy Chevelle

The Chevelle has the lease value in Carmelo's garage, but it may be the rarest. Its price is $67,000. Carmelo's model is a 1971 that has been slightly facelifted.

Carmelo's vintage Chevelle SS is in its 396 trim. It comes with a 6.5-liter V8 engine, producing 260 horsepower. It can go 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.