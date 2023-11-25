Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is the reigning NBA MVP, but he has chosen to purchase just one car so far. Check it out!

Joel Embiid proved to everyone that he is an elite center in the NBA. Last season, the Sixers big man averaged a league-leading 33.1 points per game, to go along with 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. For his efforts, Embiid was crowned the NBA MVP.

Furthermore, before the 2023-24 season, Embiid made waves in the basketball community after announcing his intentions to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Initially, the Cameroon native was naturalized by France with the hopes of him forming a triple tower with Rudy Gobert and Spurs top overall pick Victor Wembanyama. However, after Team USA's debacle at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the reigning MVP changed his mind and Embiid committed to play for Team USA.

In the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, Embiid will be expected to be the centerpiece of the Sixers' championship campaign and will look to prove doubters wrong especially come postseason play. Despite Embiid's first MVP, critics came pouring in after the Sixers faced a second-round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics despite coming into the playoffs as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

But while Embiid has his sights set on leading the Sixers back to a championship, have you ever wondered what kind of car a NBA superstar like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Joel Embiid's very first car.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Embiid has a net worth of around $85 million. Despite being a NBA superstar who signed a four-year contract worth $213 million in 2021, Embiid is unlike other NBA stars who decide to splurge on expensive cars. Instead of spending for a lavish lifestyle, Embiid decided to use most of his salary for a multimillion-dollar mansion for his parents to live in.

Joel Embiid gets his driver's license

In 2020, Embiid announced on social media that he finally got his driver's license in America. This ultimately raised eyebrows for Sixers teammate Tobias Harris, who confessed that he has hitched a ride with Embiid on multiple occasions before the MVP made the announcement.

After nine years in America, I FINALLY got my driver license — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 16, 2020

This led the reigning MVP to ask for some recommendations from his basketball fans.

I need car options any recommendations??? — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2020

Although Embiid got a string of responses, most of which he can afford with his massive NBA salary, Embiid decided to only purchase a single SUV in his garage. Embiid surprisingly only has a Land Rover Ranger Rover Sport. Living a frugal lifestyle, Embiid also doesn't party like his NBA peers. In fact, he prefers to relax by staying in his apartment while playing some video games.

In an interview with The New York Times, Embiid claimed “A lot of my teammates party in L.A. and I have a lot of friends in L.A., but L.A. is like the only city. Maybe New York, but that’s about it. Other than that, I just want to chill and play video games.”

With Embiid mostly staying in his apartment in his down time and traveling via private plane or charter during the team's road games, it makes sense for the Sixers center to have only one car at his disposal.

Joel Embiid's Land Rover Range Rover Sport

For more photos, check out this review.

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport is certainly a practical SUV for a practical man like the reigning NBA MVP. The SUV is a four-door vehicle with a decent interior that should be able to house Embiid's 7-foot-0, 280-pound frame.

Furthermore, with five passenger seats, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a good-sized SUV for Embiid to drive around his wife, Anne de Paula, and their son. And with offroad properties, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport should come in handy for the six-time All-Star for long road trips, especially the ones that will require going through some tough terrain.

Priced at $83,000, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport is no slouch. Powered by a mega twin-turbo V8 engine, the luxurious SUV can produce 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

In addition to this, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport can also reach a top speed of 176 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over four seconds.

Although the Land Rover Range Rover Sport isn't as flashy compared to the cars of some of Embiid's NBA counterparts, it is certainly an SUV with a sleek design that is capable of performing better than a lot of SUVs in the market.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Joel Embiid's very first car.