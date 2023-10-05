After speculation that he could join USA Basketball for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Philadelphia 76ers star and reining league MVP Joel Embiid has finally made his decision. On Thursday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne was the first to report that Embiid has decided to committed to play for Team USA at the Summer Olympics.

🚨 BREAKING: Reigning NBA MVP & Sixers star Joel Embiid has committed to play for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, per @ramonashelburne. pic.twitter.com/7JeT8mCqDa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 5, 2023

Embiid deciding to play for USA Basketball is a huge decision, especially since the Olympics will be hosted by France and the 76ers big man has French citizenship.

Embiid, who recently claimed that he was deciding between playing for the United States, France and Cameroon, has ultimately decided to play with Team USA, a group that could be highlighted by some of the biggest names in the NBA.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and other All-NBA talents have made it known that they would like to team up in attempts to seize the gold medal during the summer games, which is why there is a lot of hype surrounding what is to come for USA Basketball.

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that James, who is entering his 21st NBA season, has been quietly recruiting future Hall of Fame talents to play alongside him in the Olympics for what could be their last time to represent the United States in their respective careers.

As previously mentioned, Durant and Curry are the two other notable names expected to commit to Team USA with LeBron. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, James has spoke with Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, and Draymond Green about playing together during the summer. Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, and Kyrie Irving have all shown interest as well with Booker recently stating during Media Day that he is wanting to play.

It seems like the Americans will be getting several commitments from star players around the league, as Curry even stated recently that he wants to be playing in the Olympics.

“It’s the one thing I haven’t done… I definitely want to be there,” Curry said. “I definitely want to be on the team.”

Falling short of winning any medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA now appears to be in line to win the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. Official announcements from other stars around the league will likely begin to surface now that Joel Embiid has made his decision.