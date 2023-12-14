Kevin Durant's Lamborghini isn't even the most expensive car in his collection. Check it out!

Let's look at Kevin Durant's amazing $4 million car collection. Kevin Durant is an American basketball player for the Phoenix Suns of the NBA and is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career.

The Seattle SuperSonics drafted Durant with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft. He earned NBA Rookie of the Year, averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

He won the MVP award in 2014 after the Sonics moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder. Durant left the Thunder in 2016, signing with the Golden State Warriors. He won two NBA championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, winning the Finals MVP both times.

The Warriors were going for their third-straight victory in June 2019, but Durant suffered an Achilles injury. He didn't return until the 2020-21 season with the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets created a new Big Three with him, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, but the trio never managed to make it work due to injuries and other issues.

Durant is now a part of the Phoenix Suns with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Durant has a net worth of around $300 million, largely from his contracts and Nike endorsements. He spends some of that net worth on his luxurious car collection.

1. 1966 Ford GT40

The Ford GT40 is the most expensive car in Durant's collection. The estimated price is $2.4 million, and it's reported that he owns the car built to beat the Ferrari at the 24 Hours of LeMans. There haven't been any pictures of Durant's car released to the public.

The heart of the car has a V8 engine with a 7.0-liter capacity. It generates an impressive power of 485 horsepower. It can reach 0 to 60 mph in just over five seconds, a fast speed for 1966. The raw speed isn't what makes the GT40 an impressive car. The car can generate the speed consistently, lap after lap.

2. Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Durant's second-highest-priced car comes in at $450,000. The Aventador Roadster is popular among NBA stars as players like Lebron James and Russell Westbrook also have the vehicle in their garage.

The Lamborghini has a 6.5-liter V12 engine. It can go 0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds and reaches a top speed of 217 mph.

3. Rolls-Royce Phantom

Many people say that the ultimate status symbol of being a multimillionaire is owning a Rolls-Royce. It's unlikely that Durant is very comfortable driving it with his 7-foot frame, but it's still a nice piece of machinery.

The Phantom is worth $460,000 and comes powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12. It is more built for luxury driving than speed.

4. Ferrari California

Ferrari introduced the California in 2009. The Ferrari was one of Durant's first purchases after entering the NBA. The value of the vehicle is depreciating, as it is now worth around $80,000, but it was around $200,000 when new.

Durant's is a pre-facelift model, meaning it's powered by a 4.3-liter V8 engine with 453 horsepower.

5. Chevrolet Camaro

It isn't the most expensive car in Durant's garage, but it might be the coolest due to its significance. It is a Camaro SS with a matte red body and matching wheels. The car has “KD” badges applied to it. To celebrate the car, Nike released a special “V8” colorway for his KD 8 shoes.

Durant also owns a Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Continental, and Jeep Wrangler in his car collection.