Kevin Durant is joining a new superteam after the Brooklyn Nets traded him to the Phoenix Suns. Durant is a two-time NBA champion and has won two Finals MVPs, and he will now be looking for a third of each. Durant is also a 13-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year winner and an MVP. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kevin Durant’s net worth in 2023.

Kevin Durant’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $200 million

Kevin Durant’s net worth in 2023 is $200 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Kevin Durant was born in Washington, D.C., U.S. He initially studied at National Christian Academy and played for the school’s basketball team. However, after two years, he transferred to Oak Hill Academy. Durant wrapped up his high school education at Montrose Christian School.

After graduating high school, Durant was recruited by several high-profile college basketball programs, including North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville and Texas. Durant would go on to attend the University of Texas and play for the Longhorns. As a freshman at Texas, Durant averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

After a single season at Texas, Durant declared for the 2007 NBA Draft, where he was selected by the Seattle SuperSonics with the second overall pick behind Greg Oden. The Sonics’ top pick signed a four-year contract worth $19.5 million.

Although he wasn’t the top overall pick, Durant proved early in his rookie year that he was a future superstar. Durant averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in his debut NBA season, winning Rookie of the Year in the process.

After being unable to source funds for a new arena in Seattle, the Sonics relocated to Oklahoma City following Durant’s rookie campaign. As a result, the Seattle SuperSonics changed their name to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite his team’s relocation and change of name, Durant emerged as one of the most unstoppable scorers in the NBA.

He put up 25.1 points per game in his sophomore year, followed by a 30.1 scoring average in his third year in the league, enough for his first scoring title. In the process, Durant also made his first All-Star appearance. He subsequently signed a five-year, $88 million contract extension with the Thunder.

Durant went on to win the scoring title three more times in Oklahoma City, also taking home MVP honors in 2014. His biggest achievement with the Thunder, though, came two years earlier. With Durant spearheading the squad, an extremely young Oklahoma City squad advanced to the NBA Finals, where they fell to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Durant remained in Oklahoma City through the 2015-2016 season. During free agency the following summer, he shocked the basketball world by signing with the rival Golden State Warriors on a two-year, $54.3 million deal, joining forces with two-time reigning MVP Stephen Curry.

Critics swarmed Durant, as it was the Warriors that eliminated the Thunder after the latter blew a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Moreover, Durant joining the Warriors tipped the balance of the league, as they won a record 73 regular-season games in 2015-16 before falling to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in an instant-classic NBA Finals.

Durant and the Warriors proved to be a nearly unstoppable force. In three seasons with the Warriors, Durant led the team to three straight Finals appearances, capturing both of his championships and Finals MVPs in rematches against James and the underdog Cavaliers.

In the 2019 NBA Finals, Durant and the Warriors had an opportunity to achieve a three-peat. Unfortunately, injuries to Durant and Klay Thompson dampened their chances. In fact, Durant suffered an Achilles injury that took him out of the 2019 Finals and the entire 2019-2020 season.

After his injury, Durant left the Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year, $164 million contract, joining forces with Kyrie Irving. After sitting out the 2019-2020 season, Durant made his anticipated return a season later. He made an immediate impact by recording 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

With Durant back to full form, the lethal scoring forward was rewarded in 2021 with a four-year contract extension worth nearly $200 million. Unfortunately, things just didn’t pan out with the Nets, even after acquiring James Harden. One by one, Harden, Irving and Durant all got traded, with KD going to the Suns right before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Durant won just one playoff series in Brooklyn.

Off the court, Durant has been one of the NBA’s highest-earning endorsers since early in his career. He has worked with notable brands including Gatorade, Degree, Google, Alaska Air Group, 2K Sports, Beats By Dre, Panini America, Nike, NBA Top Shot, Coinbase and Weedmaps. Approximately, Durant earns $50 million annually from endorsements alone, according to Forbes.

In 2007, Durant inked a seven-year, $60 million shoe deal with Nike. It was the second largest endorsement deal for an NBA rookie at that time. However, he did turn down Adidas’ more lucrative offer of a seven year, $70 million contract. Once his Nike contract expired, Under Armour floated a 10-year, $265 million offer to Durant. However, the MVP still decided to stay with Nike after signing a more lucrative $300 million deal.

Apart from playing basketball, Durant also engages in other endeavors. For one, he is also a successful investor through his firm Thirty Five Ventures, with over 80 investments to his name. Durant’s investment in Postmates allowed him to earn $15 millionafter Uber’s acquisition of the food-delivery service. He has a minority stake in MLS’ Philadelphia Union and the NWSL’s NJ/NY Gotham FC, and he recently bought a Major League Pickleball expansion team. There have been some rumors he’s interested in getting in on the Washington Commanders.

Moreover, Durant is also an actor and producer. He has appeared in various series and movies including Thunderstruck and Billions. Through his production firm, Durant has also produced projects such as the Oscar-winning Two Distant Strangers, Q Ball, Swagger and many more. Furthermore, he is behind the Boardroom media brand.

Ultimately, in 2022, Forbes had KD has the No. 6 highest-paid athlete at over $92 million. That number will likely be even higher when the 2023 numbers come out.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kevin Durant’s net worth in 2023?