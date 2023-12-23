Klay Thompson is a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors. Klay Thompson's car collection is a reflection of his legend.

Klay Thompson's car collection is $700,000. Klay Thompson is a star wing player for the Golden State Warriors. He is a four-time NBA champion, five-time All-Star, and one-half of the Splash Brothers with Stephen Curry.

In Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson sustained a left ACL injury and missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Thompson then suffered a torn right Achilles tendon while recovering from his knee injury and missed the entire 2020-21 season as well.

He returned to play in January 2022 after missing nearly 31 months. He went on to help the Warriors win the 2022 title.

Klay Thompson's car collection

The most valuable vehicle in Klay Thompson's car collection isn't a car but a 37-foot fishing boat. “Captain Klay” has made a brand out of driving his boat around the bay area, even docking at the marina next to the Chase Center to attend games with the Golden State Warriors. Klay Thompson's net worth in 2023 is $70 million, so showing up to his games in a boat is a baller move worthy of his status.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

For more photos, check out this review.

Thompson loves his car collection and frequently posts pictures of his vehicles on social media. One of his favorite vehicles is his G-Class. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class has a starting price of $139,900, but it can reach $179,000 if AMG specifications are added.

It has a standard 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission and 416 horsepower. The vehicle can reach 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. On the AMG edition, the engine has 577 horsepower and goes 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

BMW i8

For more photos, see this review.

Thompson has been seen in the BMW i8, but BMW discontinued the i8 in 2020. The base price of the Roadster when it was on the market was $163,000, and the coupe base model was $147,500.

The BMW i8 is a Plug-In Hybrid having a 1.5-liter turbocharged gas engine, an 11.6 kWh battery pack, and an electric motor. The combined output is 369 horsepower. It reaches 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

For more photos, check out this review.

There are reports that Thompson owns a Velar SUV. It has a starting price of $60,000 but can go up to $79,000 with additional trim and powertrain. There are conventional powertrain options and mild hybrid powertrains.

The 2.0-liter turbo-inline-4 is the base engine and has an eight-speed automatic transmission. It has 247 horsepower and goes 0 to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. The Range Rover falls behind the BMW X5, the Porsche Macan, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Class for luxury SUVs.

Lincoln Continental

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson)

The exact year for Thompson's Lincoln can't be identified, but it is likely from the 1960s. The average value for the 1960 Lincoln Continental is around $35,000. However, it can come with a price over $100,000.

It has a three-speed automatic transmission with 315 horsepower. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 10.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 118 mph.

Axopar 37 Cabin boat

For more photos, check out this review.

It may not be a land vehicle, but Thompson's prized possession is his 37-foot fishing boat. “You can’t have a bad day when you’re on the boat,” he told the New York Times. “It’s been so good for my mental health. When the days would get really tough, I would take a cruise into the city or toward Oakland or just be out in nature. It always helps.”

The boat has a price tag near $400,000. It has ultra-modern tech and 500 horsepower thanks to dual outboards. “The ocean and free diving and spearfishing and boating bring me joy,” he said, “second only to winning basketball games.” The best part of Klay Thompson's car collection isn't a car.