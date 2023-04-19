Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is one of the most accomplished NBA players in the league and has built up an impressive Net Worth in 2023. While Thompson missed two consecutive seasons with devastating injuries, he returned in 2021-22 to help win a fourth NBA title with the Warriors and continues to be one of the best long-range shooters in the NBA.

Klay Thompson’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $70 million

Klay Thompson’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $70 million, according to multiple outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

While Thompson isn’t as important to the Warriors as Stephen Curry, there is no doubt he is an indispensable member of the organization who helped change the NBA in the last decade. The Dubs wouldn’t have given him a five-year, $190 million maximum contract even after tearing his ACL if they didn’t believe in him.

Klay is a proven winner (a four-time NBA champion with the Dubs) who fits well alongside Curry and Draymond Green. Not to mention he is also one of the deadliest shooters in NBA history during a time when there is a premium put on players who can shoot the ball from way out with high efficiency.

Put simply, Thompson is extremely valuable for the Warriors, which is why he is being paid like a true star. Considering his contract, popularity and marketability, Thompson has built up an impressive net worth, and his earnings haven’t been affected by his unfortunate injuries the last few seasons. In addition to the torn ACL he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals, he tore his Achilles right before the 2020-21 season as he was about to come back.

Klay’s contract extension in 2019 earned him $32,742,000 in a 2019-20 campaign that he didn’t play in. That was a huge increase from his $19 million salary from 2018-19. Thompson’s 2020-21 season, another one with him on the bench, netted him over $35 million. When he returned in 2021-22, the Warriors sharpshooter made nearly $38 million, and he’s making over $40 million in 2022-23. In the final year of his contract, Thompson will make over $43 million and then hit free agency if he doesn’t receive an extension.

In terms of endorsements, Thompson has a shoe deal with the Chinese brand Anta. He joined the brand in 2017, inking a 10-year deal worth $80 million (including incentives).

Some of Thompson’s other sponsors over the years include Tissot, Electronic Arts, Panini, BodyArmor, Gillette, Waiakea Water, Bevel and NERF. He also teamed up with Kaiser Permanente on a short film documenting his ACL rehab.

Furthermore, Thompson appeared in 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy, which stars LeBron James as the main character. A number of other NBA stars are in the film.

Thanks to Thompson’s salary and endorsements, he came in at No. 22 on Forbes’ highest-paid athletes in 2022 list thanks to his $55 million in earnings.

Thompson also has made a name for himself because of his boat and his dog Rocco. The Warriors star is always taking videos of himself driving his boat in the Bay Area, with Captain Klay becoming a meme of sorts.

While Klay Thompson’s career took a hit due to his injuries, he has made an amazing comeback and is still a high-level contributor for Golden State. While he’s not quite the player he once was, the fact that he was able to make such an impact throughout the 2022 NBA Playoffs was something of a miracle given the nature of his injuries. He then followed that up with one of the highest-scoring seasons of his career in 2022-23.

The Warriors sharpshooter has meant so much to the organization for so long. It’s unclear just what the future holds for Thompson and the Warriors after turning 33 years old, but he clearly has plenty left in the tank and will continue to earn a boatload of money.

So, were you at all surprised by Klay Thompson’s net worth in 2023?