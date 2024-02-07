Peyton Manning is a Hall of Fame quarterback. Here's your chance to check out Peyton Manning's $180K car collection.

Peyton Manning is certainly one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. In 18 seasons, Manning garnered a pair of Super Bowl championships, a Super Bowl MVP, five NFL MVPs, two NFL Offensive Player of the Year Awards, 10 All-Pro selections, and 14 Pro Bowl appearances.

With his accolades, it was easy to tell why Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Given Manning's accomplishments in American football, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Peyton Manning's incredible $180K car collection, with photos.

Considered to be one of the brightest quarterbacks during his NFL playing days, there's no question that he was also one of the highest-paid football players during his time. Moreover, his lucrative endorsement deals and successful restaurant franchises have turned him into a wealthy athlete even after retirement. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Manning has a net worth of around $250 million.

With plenty of money at his disposal, it isn't surprising that the two-time Super Bowl champion decided to splurge on a few cars. As per sources, Manning owns a bevy list of luxurious SUVs that surely complements his bulky 6-foot-5, 230-pound frame. Although Manning only has a few cars compared to his wealthy athlete counterparts, it's worth noting that the Pro Football Hall of Famer also likes to travel via private jet from time to time, similar to the time he attended a Super Bowl.

3. Chevrolet Suburban

Starting off the list is Manning's Chevrolet Suburban. It is the cheapest car in his garage, as it retails for $53,000. Providing a roomy interior and comfortable drives around the city, it is easy to see why the five-time Super Bowl champion loves to take this one for a spin during his drives to practice or for running errands.

Moreover, built in with a 3.0-liter DOHC I-6 Turbo Diesel engine, the Chevrolet Suburban can produce 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. It also boasts a 10-speed automatic transmission, allowing the Chevrolet Suburban to go as fast as 154 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over seven seconds.

Despite being the cheapest car in his garage, this SUV surely has a place in Manning's garage. It's certainly a functional SUV that also allows the decorated NFL quarterback to keep a low profile in the streets when he wants to.

2. 2007 Cadillac Escalade

The Super Bowl XLI had to be special for Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, taking a 29-17 victory at the expense of the Chicago Bears. Besides, it was Manning's first Super Bowl title. But more importantly, it was also when he won his first and only Super Bowl MVP.

For winning the coveted Super Bowl MVP, Manning was given a chance to choose a car among Cadillac's offers, including the XLR, CTS, and STS, based on sources. In the end, the two-time Super Bowl champion decided to go with a Cadillac Escalade.

Valued at $57,280, the Cadillac Escalade is the second-most expensive car in Manning's collection. Powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the Cadillac Escalade can produce 403 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque.

Furthermore, with a six-speed transmission, Manning should have no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just under seven seconds. In addition to this, the premium SUV can also reach a maximum speed of 106 mph.

1. Toyota Land Cruiser

While the previous two SUVs have a place in Manning's garage, there's no question that the Pro Football Hall of Famer's go-to vehicle is the Toyota Land Cruiser. Moreover, it's also the most expensive car in his garage, being sold in the market for $70,000. In fact, back in 2012, when he was one of the hottest free agents after a lengthy and productive stint with the Indianapolis Colts, Manning can be publicly spotted using the Toyota Land Cruiser in his drives to several meetings with interested NFL teams around the nation.

The Toyota Land Cruiser is surely one of the most functional SUVs in the market. It is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine, allowing it to produce 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. And thanks to its eight-speed automatic transmission, the Land Cruiser can reach a top speed of 101 mph. Moreover, with its solid interior, Manning probably had no problems staying comfortable in long drives.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Peyton Manning's incredible $180K car collection.