The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox. Our MLB odds series has our Rays White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays White Sox.
The Tampa Bay Rays are struggling. There is no other way to say it. Last year, they started the season 29-7 through their first 36 games. This season, they are 13-14 through 27 games. The Rays are feeling the effects of not having star pitcher Shane McClanahan and losing Tyler Glasnow to the Dodgers. The Rays also lack injured pitchers Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs. Given these many pitching limitations, the offense needs to be able to pick up the slack, and it just isn't happening consistently enough. A 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers earlier this week was the kind of game the Rays need to win more often, but the offense can't get in a groove and stay there. Given the ferocious nature of the American League East, the Rays face an uphill battle. If they finish fourth in the American League East, they are unlikely to make the playoffs. They will very likely need to finish at least third, but playing .500 ball won't get the job done. Losing by five runs to the White Sox — just the fourth win of the year for Chicago in 26 games — is exactly what will prevent the Rays from playing in October this year.
The White Sox are 4-22. They beat the Rays on Friday, but they are in a baseball version of hell. They are without injured star Luis Robert and supporting-cast player Yoan Moncada. They have been stripped bare and just don't have many options in their lineup for both pitching and hitting. The bullpen isn't good and the starters aren't strong enough to minimize the exposure to the bullpen. The White Sox did score nine runs against the Rays on Friday, but they have very, very rarely scored more than four runs in a game this season. There aren't many threats in this batting order, which gives opponents the ability to pitch around their top hitters and get out of jams against weaker batters. The White Sox are staring at a very long year in which developing their younger players will be the main task.
Here are the Rays-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rays-White Sox Odds
Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-146)
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+122)
Over: 8 (-105)
Under: 8 (-115)
How To Watch Rays vs. White Sox
TV: Bally Sports Sun (Rays) / NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: ESPN Plus
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT
*Watch Rays-White Sox LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread
The 2024 season is a baseball bettor's paradise when it comes to betting against the White Sox versus the spread. Chicago has lost 22 of 26 games, most of them by at least two runs. If you have been putting down the same dollar bet for every White Sox game, and if you have been betting on the opponent to cover a minus-1.5 run line spread every game, you are making a profit. There will be a few losses here and there, such as Friday night, but if you consistently bet against the White Sox, you are likely to turn a profit in baseball betting this year.
Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread
The White Sox snapped a seven-game losing streak with their 9-4 win over the Rays on Friday. That should give this team a lot of confidence. The Rays, on the other hand, have had a losing week and do not look good at all right now.
Final Rays-White Sox Prediction & Pick
This is a get-right spot for Tampa Bay. Take the Rays. Bet against the White Sox. Keep it simple.
Final Rays-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5