The Philadelphia Phillies take on the San Diego Padres. Check out our MLB odds series for our Phillies Padres prediction and pick. Find how to watch Phillies Padres.
The San Diego Padres have to be concerned. They blew a 9-4 eighth-inning lead to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday. They split a four-game series against a very bad Rockies team. That kind of failure might happen to any good team at some point in a season. A good team can and will have one bad series against a generally inferior opponent. It happens. However, the problem with the Padres is that such a series kept replicating itself in 2023. The Padres continued to have bad series against opponents they ought to have beaten soundly. Too many bad series will lead to too many squandered opportunities and too many games lost. That's what happened to the Padres in 2023. Despite their immense talent and despite a modest 84 wins being enough to make the National League playoffs, the Padres couldn't qualify for the postseason.
Given the brutal nature of their four-game split in Colorado, the Padres needed to come home on Friday and respond with a strong effort versus the Philadelphia Phillies. Instead, San Diego got smacked around in a 9-3 loss.
This team needs one win, if only because a winning streak can't begin before a losing streak ends. Beyond one win, however, the Padres need to be able to play good baseball for two or three weeks. This team needs to win 9 of 12 or 13 of 18 games to reset its season and establish a level of consistency which will put San Diego in position to make the playoffs. The longer this team treads water the way the 2023 team did, the worse the mood in the dugout will be. There would be a greater chance of events snowballing on the Padres, who never found a spark last year and can't afford to drift through their season this year. San Diego needs to have its problems fixed by Memorial Day, or it will be unlikely the Friars can play baseball in October of 2024.
Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Phillies-Padres MLB odds.
MLB Odds: Phillies-Padres Odds
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+164)
San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-200)
Over: 7.5 (-105)
Under: 7.5 (-115)
How To Watch Phillies vs. Padres
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / MLB (Padres) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT
*Watch Phillies-Padres LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Phillies Could Cover the Spread
The Phillies have the elite pitching needed to contend the whole season in the National League. Ranger Suarez has been dominant in his last several starts. He has performed as well as any starting pitcher in baseball over the past two weeks. Given that Suarez is very much in rhythm and that the Padres are clearly out of rhythm, it makes all the sense in the world to bet on the Phillies minus 1.5 runs and ride the wave here.
Why The Padres Could Cover the Spread
After losing on Thursday, the Padres no-showed on Friday. Will this team continue to lose and continue to disappoint? Surely at some stage the Padres are going to start playing better baseball and perform up to their potential. If they do, they will cover the spread.
Final Phillies-Padres Prediction & Pick
The Padres are still a very, very hard team to read. Stay away from this game and wait for a live play.
Final Phillies-Padres Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5