With the departure of Tyreek Hill in the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2022 regular season without a true No. 1 wide receiver. Patrick Mahomes was dealt with quite a test in his sixth year with the Chiefs, and he sure passed it with flying colors.

Overall, six different wideouts hauled in at least one reception for the Chiefs during the regular season and in total, 11 players recorded 10-plus catches in the campaign. While Travis Kelce emerged as Mahomes’ true No. 1 target, the one-time NFL MVP award winner still managed to get the best out of the team’s wide receiver corps.

Since the first day of the Chiefs’ offseason programs last year, Mahomes has spent plenty of time working to build chemistry with multiple wide receivers, including JuJu Smith-Schuster. The versatile wideout capped off regular season play with 78 receptions for 933 receiving yards over 16 games played.

Smith-Schuster has not only been impressed by his growing chemistry with Mahomes but also with just how the quarterback has been able to get multiple other talents involved in the passing game.

“You have so many different types of receivers that Pat (Mahomes) is dealing with,” Smith-Schuster said during a press conference on Thursday. “You have small guys, guys who move around, fast, slow, whatever you want to call it, he has it, and he’s going to adjust and that’s the thing that he’s really, really good at. But not only that, you think about the running backs that we’re using. We’re using three to four different running backs in a game, we’re using five different receivers, using three different tight ends.

“So for a guy like Patrick Mahomes to go in a game and know everyone’s tendency of what they have, I mean, the chemistry is there, and he’s building it day in and day out, and you’ll see it this Saturday.”

Smith-Schuster is set to feature in his first playoff game with the Chiefs in their upcoming AFC divisional round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars — a team that he sees will provide Kansas City with a notable challenge.

“They’re going to come in here (with) a lot of energy, and they’re going to give us their best game,” Smith-Schuster said.

The Chiefs are looking to pick up a pair of playoff wins to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl for the third time in the Patrick Mahomes era.