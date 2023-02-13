The Kansas City Chiefs won a thrilling Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35, and there were countless plays and sequences that nobody could have expected to happen prior to the game that ended up occurring in the big game. Well, nobody but Nate Burleson, who had an incredible take before the game that ended up actually happening.

Everyone loves to make their predictions for what will happen in the Super Bowl, and that’s precisely what Nate Burleson did prior to the game. But not only did he accurately predict the final score of the game, he also said that he believed Andy Reid would coach the best game of his career, and that Patrick Mahomes would win Super Bowl MVP, and well, both of those things ended up happening.

It’s tough to think of another game where Reid coached as well as he did in this one. He found a way to get the Chiefs offense going in the second half, and expertly managed the clock late in the game to wash the game away for Kansas City. And of course, Mahomes went out and delivered, even while playing through an ankle injury that he appeared to re-aggravate right before half time.

It was a legendary performance from Reid and Mahomes, but it was also a legendary prediction from Burleson, who nailed everything he discussed prior to the game. Hitting a prediction is no easy feat, and Burleson should continue to flaunt this correct call for the next few months as we all wait for football to return to our lives.