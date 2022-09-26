Emotions were high on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to build on their undefeated start to the season in their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a tight game through and through, and at one point, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got involved in a bit of a spat with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sidelines.

Mahomes and Bieniemy were seen having an intense conversation on the field as the Chiefs headed into the locker room at halftime. Apparently, Mahomes wasn’t happy with the offensive play that was drawn up to close the half:

Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy having some words before halftime👀 pic.twitter.com/g7aqsi0oQk — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2022

After the game, Mahomes revealed that the disagreement stemmed from his desire to try and score before the break. The former league MVP conceded, however, that he sees where Bieniemy was coming from (via PJ Green of ksn.com):

“I wanted to go try to score. That’s just who I am,” Mahomes said after the game. “The smart decision was let’s just go to halftime, but I’m always gonna wanna score, and I pretty much just said, ‘Let me have a chance at it.’ Then [Bieniemy] was just like, ‘Let’s get back in our locker room and we’ll get something going for the next half.’

“All I said was ‘I’m not gonna turn it over. I’ll get it out, try to get to the sidelines and try to get us a chance to kick a field goal. It’s a tough situation.”

The Chiefs came into halftime with a 14-10 lead, and Patrick Mahomes clearly wanted to build on their four-point advantage before the break. The 27-year-old revealed that this is simply his nature:

“Me, I’m on the field, I’m playing, I wanna always try to go score, that’s who I am,” Mahomes said. “But that’s their job is to make sure they manage the game the right way.” “We had multiple chances to win after that, we just gotta be better in the second half.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid even had to pull Mahomes back as he carried on with his animated conversation with his OC. In the end, however, it seems that there’s just nothing much to this incident.

Either way, the Chiefs still suffered their first loss of the campaign, with the Colts coming up with an upset win, 20-17.