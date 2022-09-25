Chiefs HC Andy Reid needs to break up Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy at halftime

Quarterbacks across the NFL always want to make the most out of each and every drive on offense. When Patrick Mahomes looked to do just that during the late stages of the first half in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had other plans in mind.

After orchestrating a touchdown drive in their previous possession, the Chiefs received the ball in their own half with under a minute to go in the second quarter. Following a couple of incomplete passes from Mahomes — one of which was called off due to holding — Bieniemy decided to call for a simple run play for Jerick McKinnon, who moved the ball to the Chiefs’ own 42-yard line after a 6-yard gain on the ground.

Bieniemy was content with letting the clock run out, and Mahomes was not pleased about this call. As the final seconds of the first half wined down, Mahomes shared a few words with Bieniemy following his decision to not run another play, which then forced head coach Andy Reid to step in and halt the exchange between the two.

Patrick Mahomes seems to question some plays to close the half with Eric Bienemy 🤔pic.twitter.com/CV0jW1ksjj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 25, 2022

Mahomes anchored two touchdown drives in the opening half, including his 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the late stages of the first quarter.

The Chiefs would go on to open up the second half with the ball, and Mahomes ended up guiding the offense to a field goal drive to extend the team’s lead to seven points in the contest.

The reigning AFC West champions are aiming to move to a 3-0 record for the first time since the 2020 campaign.