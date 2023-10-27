Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will attend Game 1 of the World Series, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Mahomes grew up playing baseball in addition to football and was reportedly a fan of the Rangers.

“Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who grew up in East Texas, is expected to attend Game 1 of the World Series tonight. Mahomes grew up a huge Rangers' fan but is now a minority owner of the KC Royals. Mahomes' father, Pat Sr., pitched for the Rangers in 2001,” Nightengale reported.

As Nightengale mentioned, Mahomes is a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals. He clearly has a genuine interest in baseball. Mahomes also conducted an interview with New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter earlier this year.

The World Series itself features two surprise teams in the Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, Mahomes won't be able to make it to the World Series Game 1, Nightengale shared in a follow-up report. No reason was mentioned.

Diamondbacks-Rangers World Series preview

The Rangers entered the season with lofty expectations. Surpassing the Houston Astros in the AL West wasn't going to be easy, however.

Texas' star offseason signing, Jacob deGrom, went down with an early season injury that would keep him out for the remainder of the year. deGrom's injury placed a shadow of doubt on the Rangers' season, at least from the outside looking in.

The Rangers didn't give up though. Their loaded lineup continued to mash and the pitching staff performed well. Although the Rangers did not win the AL West, they snuck into the postseason as an AL Wild Card team. After surprising the American League and winning the pennant, Texas is now preparing for the World Series.

Arizona wasn't expected to make a deep playoff run. They finished well behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and narrowly reached the postseason as an NL Wild Card team.

The Diamondbacks proceeded to pull off three big upsets in their playoff series which led to their World Series berth.

Now, the Rangers will host the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the Fall Classic.