After Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Patrick Mahomes stole the lead in the MVP odds. After Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their sixth straight game, the reigning MVP became the favorite once again.

Mahomes leads the race with +240 odds. He has a significant lead over Tagovailoa, who is in second with +450 odds. Following Mahomes and Tagovailoa is Jalen Hurts, who has +450 odds. Lamar Jackson is in fourth after his big win over the Detroit Lions with +700 odds. Josh Allen has +1000 odds while Brock Purdy has dropped to +1400 odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patrick Mahomes moved to No. 1 on the heals of a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs passer completed 76.2% of his passes for 424 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for a 129.5 passer rating. On the season he has completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,017 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is fourth in the NFL in completion percentage, third in passing yards, and tied for second in touchdown passes. Most importantly, his Chiefs have the No. 1 record in the AFC.

Tua Tagovailoa went 23-32 for 216 yards with one touchdown and one interception as the Dolphins fells to the Eagles 31-17. Tagovailoa's Dolphins are 5-2, but have yet to beat a team with a winning record. This season, Tua has completed 71.2% of his passes for 2,092 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions. Tagovailoa and Mahomes have very similar stats, but Mahomes has the large edge over Tua in the MVP race thanks to the Chiefs win streak.