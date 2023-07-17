Christopher Nolan, director of the acclaimed Dark Knight superhero movie trilogy, has a very simple answer when it comes to whether he'd return to the genre.

During an interview with YouTuber Hugedécrypte, Nolan was asked if he would “want to direct another superhero movie?” after doing the Dark Knight trilogy. The answer was a swift “No” from Nolan, and that throws cold water on the hopes that he'd return to the superhero movie genre.

While that's a shame, it's also not hard to see why. Nolan is an acclaimed director who is known for his work on the Batman films but has also directed a bevy of other projects that are original works. It's also been over a decade since The Dark Knight Rises, and with the way superhero movies are made, if he really wanted to do another superhero movie, it likely would have happened already.

In recent years, Nolan had been on a sci-fi kick. Interstellar brought him to space, while Tenet bent time once again in a film crazier than Inception. Dunkirk was the director's first real historical drama and his first war film.

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's latest film and is about the titular physicist and his role in the Manhattan Project and creating the first-ever nuclear weapons. Cillian Murphy stars in the leading role and the rest of the cast is filled with A-list names. Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek are just a few of the names in the stacked cast list.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.