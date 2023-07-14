Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has already been impacted twice by the SAG-AFTRA strike as its NYC premiere just received an unfortunate update.

Universal Pictures, Oppenheimer's distributor, announced on July 14 that Nolan's latest epic will not have a red carpet at its NYC premiere.

“In support of the ongoing SAG strike, the filmmakers of Oppenheimer will not be proceeding with the NY premiere as originally planned, and will instead screen the movie to celebrate the crew and craftspeople who contributed to making this landmark film,” the studio said in a statement.

This comes soon after the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer was impacted as cast members including two of the leads, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, were forced to leave the premises after the SAG-AFTRA strike began. Luckily, Universal moved the premiere an hour earlier and reworked their junket plans to get all obligations done before the strike could begin.

Plus, Oppenheimer will be screened as planned on Monday, July 17. The screening in NYC at the AMC in Lincoln Square will begin at 7 pm.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Christopher Nolan has now had back-to-back unprecedented releases. Tenet, his 2020 film, was severely impacted by the pandemic as it was a big-screen experience attempting to open in August 2020. This was back when Warner Bros. was attempting to do day-and-date releases with their slate, putting them in theaters and HBO Max (now rebranded to Max). Tenet did gross over $360 million worldwide during its run, but just $58 million came domestically.

Oppenheimer has had some obstacles thrown in its way, but at least movie theaters are fully operational and it's just the press obligations that were impacted. The film follows the titular physicist and his role in the creation of the first nuclear weapons. Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh star in the film.

The SAG-AFTRA strike began yesterday with picketing starting on July 14. Hopefully, a resolution can be found sooner than later so premieres, junkets, and film productions can carry on.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.