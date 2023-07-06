The Los Angeles Clippers announced their 2023 NBA Summer League roster last week.

The 2023 Summer Clips ☀️ pic.twitter.com/C3vmAbEE5n — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 1, 2023

Along with a few former college stars, the Clippers roster will feature a few players who earned minutes on LA's 2022-23 NBA roster. Los Angeles will take on the Utah Jazz at 7:00 p.m. PST on Saturday in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN 2.

Last year's Clippers earned a record of 2-3 behind a roster that featured guard Brandon Boston Jr., forward Moussa Diabate and guard Jason Preston. They scored 81.2 points per game, putting them at 27th in the Summer League rankings, but still ended with an average point differential of 3.2.

Who are some Clippers 2023 Summer League players to look out for?

Kobe Brown

How will the first-round selection fare in the Summer League?

Brown was taken with the No. 30 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The former three-star recruit from Huntsville, Ala., had a productive career with the Missouri Tigers before he was taken in this year's draft. He earned averages of 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game during his final season with Missouri, taking a spot on the All-SEC First Team along with Kentucky center Oscar Tschiebwe, Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV and Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith.

The Clippers will have plenty of talented guards to work with during their Summer League run, including Ontario Clippers guard Xavier Moon and former Miami guard Jordan Miller. If Brown can find ways to use his unique skillset to stand out among the team's guards, he could be a player to watch out for when the Clippers take on the Jazz on Saturday.

Moussa Diabate

Diabate, the former No. 43 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, played for the Clippers' Summer League roster in 2022. He played in two games for Los Angeles last season, earning averages of 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and one steal in 24.1 minutes played per game. The 6-foot-10 forward played alongside Moon, Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr., former Minnesota Timberwolves forward Cam Reynolds on last year's roster.

The former Michigan forward scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds during Los Angeles's first Summer League matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, adding on one steal and one block as the Clippers took a 94-76 win at Cox Pavilion.

Having a player who already has NBA Summer League experience could be valuable on a team that features a handful of NBA newbies. Diabate, Moon, Preston and guard Brodric Thomas all have NBA experience. Diabate played in 22 games for the Clippers last season, averaging 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 8.9 minutes played per game.

Jason Preston

Like Diabate, Preston has the chance to bring some extra NBA experience to a roster with a variety of newer options.

The Clippers traded for Preston in 2021 in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash considerations. He played in 14 games for Los Angeles in the 2022-23 season, including a January matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers that saw him score 12 points and dish eight assists at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“Jason is an outstanding playmaker and passer with terrific vision and an advanced feel for the game,” said Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank in 2021, via NBA.com. “He stood out to us as a selfless teammate who makes those around him better. We think our group will enjoy playing with him.”

Preston is listed with a non-guaranteed contact for the 2023-24 season that will become fully guaranteed on July 7. He will become a restricted free agent in 2024. If he can find a way to impress in the Summer League, the Clippers can add another guard to a pool of young talent featuring Diabate, Boston and guard Bones Hyland.