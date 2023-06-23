PLAYA VISTA, CA – The Los Angeles Clippers offseason is well underway, and their first step was taken in the 2023 NBA Draft. With the 30th pick in the Draft, the Clippers selected Kobe Brown out of Missouri.

The 23-year old Brown, a 6-foot-8, 250 lb. forward, played four years of college basketball at the University of Missouri. In his senior season, Kobe Brown averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 55.3% from the field and 45.5% from three.

The 23-year old forward from Huntsville, Alabama will turn 24 on January 1st, making him one of the older players in this year's NBA Draft. It is worth noting that while Brown is 23, he's the same age as Terance Mann was his rookie season. If the Clippers do retain Kobe Brown, they'll be banking on his experience as a four-year college player just like they did Mann.

Brown was essentially a starter his entire tenure at Missouri, starting in 118 of a 123 games played. He scored a career-high 31 points with five rebounds, eight assists, and four steals on December 22, 2023 against Illinois. He followed that up with a 30-point performance the very next game against Kentucky.

Here's a look at his college shot chart, via Justin Russo of Russo Writes:

Here are the highlights from Kobe Brown's career game.

The Clippers nearly dealt this pick that turned into Brown, along with Marcus Morris Sr. and Amir Coffey on Wednesday night before the deal fell apart due to a medical issue involving Malcolm Brogdon. In the three-team deal with the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, Brogdon would head to Los Angeles, Kristaps Porzingis would head to Boston, and Marcus Morris Sr., Amir Coffey, Danilo Gallinari, and the Clippers' No. 30 pick would head to Washington.

It remains to be seen what the Clippers plans are for Kobe Brown. Because he was a first round pick, Brown is owed a guaranteed contract. The Clippers already have 10 guaranteed contracts for the 2023-24 season, three non-guaranteed contracts in Eric Gordon, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston Jr., two cap holds in Mason Plumlee and Russell Westbrook, as well as Moussa Diabate and Xavier Moon on two-way contracts.