The Los Angeles Clippers hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Clippers are 44-27 this season, but they have lost their last two games. This includes a home loss against the 76ers. In that game, Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell had 20 points each. Paul George finished with 18 points while Ivica Zubac recorded a double-double. Los Angeles shot 48.2 percent from the field in the game, but they made just 10 threes. The Clippers will have a healthy lineup heading into this game.
The 76ers lost to the Sacramento Kings after beating the Clippers, but they are still in a playoff spot. In their win over the Clippers, the 76ers were able to put up 121 points. Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Cam Payne combined for 71 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds. Philadelphia shot 53.3 percent from the field in the game, and they made 18 threes. Kelly Oubre Jr and Buddy Hield are both questionable for the game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Clippers-76ers Odds
Los Angeles Clippers: -6 (-108)
Moneyline: -250
Philadelphia 76ers: +6 (-112)
Moneyline: +205
Over: 218 (-110)
Under: 218 (-110)
How to Watch Clippers vs. 76ers
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Los Angeles allowed 121 points in their loss against the 76ers, but I would not expect that to happen again. The Clippers are 112.9 points per game, and the 76ers do not score well without Joel Embiid. I am expecting the Clippers to play much better defense in this game, which would help them get a win on the road.
When the Clippers 29-10 when they allow less than 115 points this season. The 76ers are scoring 107.8 points per game without Joel Embiid this season, so they really struggle. The Clippers should have a much better game on the defensive end of the court in this one. If they can lock it in, they will win this game on the road.
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers beat the Clippers by putting up a very good offensive game. It is the type of game they need to have in this one. Philadelphia scored 121 points in the game, but 115 would be more than enough in this matchup. If the 76ers can have the same type of offensive game in this one, they will get a win at home.
Philadelphia should be able to have a good defensive game. In the Clippers' last 10 games, they have scored just 111.6 points per game. They are not scoring the basketball as well as they should, so the 76ers need to take advantage of that. If they do, and have another good defensive game, they will win this one.
Final Clippers-76ers Prediction & Pick
This could end up being a close game between the two playoff games. However, I am not expecting the Clippers to have another bad game against the 76ers. I especially do not expect the Clippers to give up another 120 points. For this reason, I like the Clippers to win this game on the road. It will not be easy for them, but I do think they come out of this game with a win.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Clippers-76ers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -6 (-108)