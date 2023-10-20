Bones Hyland missed the Los Angeles Clippers' Friday practice as a result of his recent ankle injury. Now, there are fears that he could also be sidelined when the 2023-24 season officially begins.

Hyland sustained the injury during the third quarter of their preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Amid a sensational night, Hyland was forced to leave after hurting his left ankle. The 23-year-old had to be helped off the court as he's unable to put any weight on his injured foot.

While X-rays on Hyland's ankle came back negative, the fact that he had to sit out Friday's practice suggests that it's still bothering him. The Clippers are set to evaluate him in a “few days,” which could mean he might not be ready for their season-opener on Wednesday, October 25 (via NBC Sports).

Bones Hyland has been projected to be a key member of the Clippers offense this 2023-24. He proved that against the Nuggets when he tallied 25 points, seven rebounds and six dimes before his injury exit. If he ends up getting sidelined, it would certainly be a painful blow for LA.

It remains to be seen how Coach Ty Lue will respond if Hyland really has to sit out a game or two at the start of the season. Hyland is expected to be their primary backup guard, and so Lue will need to adjust his rotation in the case that the youngster is unable to play. The good news for LA is they still have Terance Mann who could fill in and help tremendously on offense.