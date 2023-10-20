The Los Angeles Clippers have dealt with the injury bug quite a lot in recent years. It is the reason why Kawhi Leonard and Paul George do not have much to show for their stay in the team. A new headache loomed over the Clippers in their recent NBA Preseason game against the Denver Nuggets. Their season could have been put in jeopardy if Bones Hyland had went down but the 82 games have not yet counted.

Bones Hyland went down in the middle of his revenge game against his former team, the Nuggets. He needed to be helped to the bench such that he could be treated. The injury looked like it bother him. This meant that Clippers fans were holding on to their breath for an update. Thankfully, X-rays on his ankle came back negative, per Law Murray of The Athletic.

Hyland had an insane outburst in this NBA Preseason game. He notched 25 points before succumbing to injury. Furthermore, his playmaking chops were also on show for the Clippers. It got him six assists to help get his teammates involved. Finally, seven rebounds rounded out his all-around explosion against his previous teammates.

No one else came close to replicating his performance for the Paul George-led squad. The closest anyone came to backing him up was Terance Mann and Norman Powell both getting 10 points. But, the Nuggets put on a show led by Nikola Jokic despite Jamal Murray having a cold night. A 90 to 103 scoreline decided the showdown between both of these title-contending teams. The 82 games have yet to count but Clippers fans could breathe a sigh of relief because of this injury report.