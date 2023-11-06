Will Tyrese Maxey prove Clippers' James Harden right in being the next NBA All-Star for the Sixers come next year?

James Harden may have a lot of vitriol reserved for Daryl Morey but he does not forget to appreciate his former teammates. The now-Los Angeles Clippers star still has a lot of love for the teammates he had left behind in the Philadelphia 76ers system. He even pointed out how much faith he has in Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to get in the NBA All-Star team in the near future, via Law Murray of The Athletic.

“I'm excited for him. Hopefully, he can have an opportunity to make an All-Star team and really show his game,” was the heartwarming declaration that James Harden made after the Sixers-Clippers trade came through.

Tyrese Maxey has been thriving after the Sixers let go of Harden for him to pair up with Clippers' Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. He notched the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award in the first seven days of NBA action. This means that being an NBA All-Star beside Joel Embiid is not far off.

Maxey saw a huge increase in playing time when Harden left for the Clippers and even when the trade was still being negotiated. This helped him get 38.4 minutes per game with 26.2 points on a very efficient 48.9% shooting clip. His 6.6 assists during every matchup mixed with his ability to clean up the boards on a 5.2 average makes for a scary player. Maxey will still need to develop a lot to match the greatness of the Clippers star but he is not too far off. Will he get the NBA All-Star nod this season?