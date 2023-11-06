Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue is not concerned about James Harden's ability to fit in on defense with LA.

Recently, the Los Angeles Clippers made shockwaves around the NBA when it was announced that they would be trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. Harden joins a Los Angeles roster that already includes the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but one area where the former MVP will have to work to improve with the Clippers is on the defensive end of the floor.

Recently, Clippers head coach Ty Lue spoke on Harden's potential prowess as a defender and where he fits into a Los Angeles system that already has lots of talent on that end of the floor.

“I think defensively, he's shown in the past that he can guard up,” said Lue, per Law Murray of The Athletic. “He can guard 3's, 4's, and 5's. He's a really good post defender, so when we're switching one through four or one through five, it's not a mismatch for him on the block. Being a guard, he can still hold his own and guard those bigger positions. The thing for us is just… making sure he's understanding our foundation and what we need from him, and I think he'll be great.”

Throughout his career, James Harden has always been known as a negative defender. A lot of this has not to do with his physical profile, but rather his effort level, which has always been something of a red flag for franchises interested in trading for him. It remains to be seen whether or not these concerns will be mitigated when he puts on a Clippers jersey.