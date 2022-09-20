Earlier in the summer, a couple of photos/videos of Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard made their rounds on social media. The pictures made waves as they showcased a jacked Kawhi amid what has turned out to be quite an offseason body transformation for the former Finals MVP.

More photos of Leonard are now circulating online, and this time around, we all just got some hard cold evidence of how Kawhi hasn’t been skipping leg day at the gym. Not one bit (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

Ka-thigh Leonard. That’s hilarious. And it also perfectly sums up how thick Kawhi’s thighs and legs are looking like right now. I mean, those are pretty much like the legs of a soccer player.

What cannot be denied is that Kawhi Leonard has been putting in a lot of work this offseason as he looks to come back from an ACL injury that forced him to sit out the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign. The Clippers superstar obviously wants more power on those legs as he hopes to steer clear of another serious injury on his knee.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the Clippers this offseason, as both Kawhi and Paul George are set to return to action following injury-riddled campaigns last term. More than a few folks out there see LA as a serious contender for the title in 2022-23. It also cannot be denied, however, that there’s going to be a lot of pressure on this star duo as they enter Year 4 of their time together as teammates in LA.