DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are gearing up for Game 3 of their first round playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers. Dallas has momentum following their 96-93 Game 2 victory in LA, but the Mavs are also dealing with some injury trouble. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd revealed that Tim Hardaway Jr. and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will be out for Friday's game, while Daniel Gafford is questionable.
#Mavericks injury report for Friday's Game 3 vs. Clippers
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle): Out
Daniel Gafford (back): Questionable
Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle): Out
— Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 25, 2024
Hardaway and Prosper are both battling ankle injuries. Prosper suffered a sprained ankle during practice on Thursday. Hardaway endured his ankle injury on Tuesday, and Kidd said he will be “evaluated in a few days.”
Gafford is dealing with a back issue. His status for Friday is currently in question, and Kidd confirmed that the Mavericks center did not practice on Thursday. It should be noted that Kidd said Gafford is “feeling better.”
“He just watched from the sideline,” Kidd responded when asked if Gafford practiced Thursday.
These injuries are certainly far from ideal for Dallas. Gafford has played a pivotal role in the post since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline. The Mavericks are obviously hopeful that he will be ready to go before tip-off, but Gafford's status is currently in question.
Daniel Gafford questionable for Clippers-Mavericks Game 3
Kidd addressed Gafford's potential absence as it relates to Dereck Lively II and Maxi Kleber.
“It just puts them maybe in a different situation,” Kidd said. “We're not asking them to do anything different. I think, also looking at some other guys having to step into that role too.”
Defense told the story of Game 2. In fact, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving set the tone on the defensive end of the floor during Tuesday's victory. Still, Gafford's rim-protecting prowess will be missed if he does not play on Friday.
Additionally, Doncic and Irving have developed chemistry with Gafford and Lively in terms of utilizing alley-oops. The Clippers have made an effort to protect the interior. Kidd was asked how the Mavericks can start utilizing the aforementioned alley-oops once again in this series, which is something that Gafford's availability will play a role in determining.
“Yeah, that's their gameplan, make Luka score,” Kidd said. “So I don't know if we can get them (alley-oops) back, we got to take what they give us. And right now, that's what they're giving us is to see if Luka is going to take those shots. He's gotta be able to make them but they're not giving us the lob. Our quarterbacks have to take what they're giving us.”
Lively and Gafford will still make an offensive impact if both are on the floor Friday, it just may not be via alley-oops. Defense and rebounding is where both players can become crucial difference-makers, though.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Daniel Gafford's injury status ahead of Game 3 as the Mavericks prepare to host the Clippers.