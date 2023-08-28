Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George doesn't sound all too thrilled with the 2023-24 NBA schedule reveal. The Clippers will share the Crypto.com arena with the Los Angeles Lakers for one more season before their new arena (Intuit Dome) in Inglewood is completed in 2024. But the Clippers will travel a lot more miles than the Lakers, and every other NBA team for that matter.

According to sports analytics company Positive Residual, the Clippers will travel more miles than any team in the league this season, and 3,604 miles more than the next closest team: the Brooklyn Nets.

Miles traveled this season (per @presidual): Los Angeles Clippers: 50,670 (1st)

Los Angeles Lakers: 43,545 (9th) — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) August 17, 2023

Paul George shared his response on the Clippers traveling so much this season on his own podcast, Podcast P with Paul George.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Paul George on @PodcastPShow: "They're throwing on a lot to our schedule, I saw we travel 3K miles more than any other team, that's sick…" — Law Murray 🤫 (@LawMurrayTheNU) August 28, 2023

The Clippers will also play 15 back-to-back games again this season. LAC was just 5-10 in those games last season, and didn't have superstar forward Kawhi Leonard play in all but two of those games, via Law Murray of The Athletic.

All the travel miles aren't great for a veteran team like the Clippers, who will also be forced to play three games in four nights more than any other team this season, via Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com.

“Additionally, the Clippers have the most instances of three games in four days, with 25,” Esnaashari wrote. “The Denver Nuggets have the least instances with 16. With that in mind, they also have two instances of 5 games in 7 nights, something that the NBA was hoping to get rid of entirely. Lastly, they have 15 back-to-backs, the same as last season, which was also the second most in the NBA last year.”

While the Clippers are no stranger to playing with an odd schedule due to the sharing of an arena, this schedule seems to weigh a bit heavier for a veteran team trying to finally get over the hump and stay healthy heading into the postseason. The Clippers can only hope the opening of the Intuit Dome next season solves some of these schedule issues for good.