The 2023-24 NBA season is not set to start until October 24, but the league gave every basketball fan a present on Thursday afternoon when they revealed the full schedule for the upcoming year.

Which of these return games are you most looking forward to watching this upcoming NBA season? 🍿 November 6:

Gabe Vincent at Heat November 22:

Chris Paul at Suns November 22:

Kevin Love at Cavs December 15:

Dillon Brooks at Grizzlies December 22:

Jordan Poole at Warriors…

Only four teams will open up the new season on Oct. 24, but they are four teams that dominate headlines in the league every year. The Los Angeles Lakers will be on the road to take on the Denver Nuggets, the defending NBA champions, in the very first game of the season. When this game concludes, action will continue on the West Coast when the Phoenix Suns play the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

LeBron James and the Lakers are looking to start their year with a victory against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs in the Western Conference Finals. To make things even sweeter for Los Angeles, they can get revenge on the same night the Nuggets celebrate their first championship in team history.

As for the other game, Kevin Durant will be playing Golden State in Chase Center for the very first time in front of the Warriors' faithful. In his three seasons with the Warriors, Durant won two championships and two Finals MVP awards in 2017 and 2018.

Moving ahead in the NBA schedule, the inaugural In-Season Tournament will begin in November. All 30 teams have been split into three groups consisting of five teams each in each conference. The winners of each group, along with two wild card teams, will advance to the knockout rounds of the tournament. The semifinals and championship game will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7 and 9, respectively.

Christmas Day, the highlight of the NBA schedule every year, will feature many championship contenders. The Miami Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks going to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. Then, the Boston Celtics will renew their rivalry with the Lakers, as the Dallas Mavericks will continue their new rivalry with the Suns. Finally, when Santa Clause is done delivering all of his gifts across the globe, the night will end with Stephen Curry and the Warriors taking on the defending champion Nuggets.

The 2023-24 NBA season cannot come soon enough, as it has a chance to be one of the most competitive and thrilling years we have seen in quite some time. Check out the full 82-game schedule for every single team in the league here:

2023-24 NBA Full Team-by-Team Schedules: CLICK HERE