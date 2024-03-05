The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road to take on the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Clippers are 39-21 this season, but they are coming off a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. They have played the Rockets once this season, and they won that game by six points. In the win, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden combined for 73 points, 12 assists, and 25 rebounds. Los Angeles shot under 44.0 percent as a team, though. However, they did make 13 threes in the win. Russell Westbrook is out for the time being as he has a fractured hand.
The Rockets are coming off a game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, so they could have some tired legs. In their loss against the Clippers earlier this season, Alperen Sengun had 23 points, and Jalen Green Dropped 20. Fred VanVleet finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double as he recorded 19 points and 10 assists. Houston shot under 44.0 percent from the field, and they made 10 threes in the loss. The Rockets are a healthy team heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Clippers-Rockets Odds
Los Angeles Clippers: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -270
Houston Rockets: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +220
Over: 224.5 (-110)
Under: 224.5 (-110)
How to Watch Clippers vs. Rockets
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Clippers allow the ninth-fewest points in the NBA this season. They allow their opponents to score just 112.5 points per game, which really helps them win games. When the Clippers allow less than their season average, they are 23-6. Los Angeles is a much better team when games become a defensive battle, and that is what this one is going to be. If the Clippers continue playing solid defense, they will cover the spread.
The Clippers allowed just 100 points to the Rockets in their first matchup. That was a while ago, but their defensive skill has not changed. One thing to keep in mind is the Rockets score just 112.8 points per game. The Clippers may not keep the Rockets to just 100 points, but there is a good chance to hold them below 110. This will give the Clippers a great chance to cover the spread.
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockets may not score a lot, but they held the Clippers to 106 points in their first matchup. Usually, that would be enough to win the game. It would be enough to cover the spread, though. Houston allows just 113.0 points per game, so it would not be surprising to see both teams score under 110 points in this one. When the Rockets allow under 110 points, they are 20-7. If the Rockets can keep the Clippers under that mark in this one, they will cover the spread.
Final Clippers-Rockets Prediction & Pick
I think this is going to be another good game between the two teams. Both of them are solid, despite what the Rockets' record might suggest. With that said, I like the Clippers to cover. They are playing well, and they should be able to cover the spread on the road in this game.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Clippers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -6.5 (-110)