Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will be looking to shut down the Clippers star studded lineup on Monday night

A wild Western Conference showdown will be in the works as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the San Antonio Spurs. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Clippers-Spurs prediction and pick will be revealed.

After a long and grueling six-game losing streak, the Clippers finally found a way into the win column with a 106-100 victory over the Houston Rockets. Overall, the Clippers sit at 4-7 and are currently winless on the road with an 0-6 record. Can Los Angels start a winning streak of their own against a slumping Spurs squad?

Indeed, the Spurs have hit a brick wall of late and are trending in the wrong direction. While many basketball experts expected San Antonio to be in a rebuilding phase this season, there is no doubt that the Spurs are eager to get back on track before it is far too late. At 3-10 overall, San Antonio has lost eight consecutive games and are only 1-6 combined at their home arena.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Spurs Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -8.5 (-112)

San Antonio Spurs: +8.5 (-108)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Spurs

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports SoCal

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

In order to cover the spread in hostile territory, the best chance that the Clippers have on this Monday is to continue to shoot a high-percentage from three-point range while limiting the turnovers to a minimum. During their much-needed win against the Rockets, their abundant shooting and ability to force turnovers instead of committing them ultimately ended up being the difference in the contest. With LA still trying to sort out the overall chemistry out on the hardwood with so many ball-dominant ball handlers, this experiment is still going to take some time.

Nevertheless, Los Angeles' main priority later this evening has to include a swift start from the opening tip. With the Spurs entering this contest extremely starved for a victory, the Clippers must to everything in their power to not avoid a major letdown versus a much-lesser team. All in all, be on the lookout for James Harden's impact on the game as his +21 plus-minus against the Rockets was the first time he boasted a positive as a member of the Clippers organization. Slowly but surely, LA is heating up and it wouldn't be the most surprising thing in the world if Harden once again backs up his latest performance with another stellar outing.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Meanwhile, do the Spurs have any chance to combat the Clippers star power with a big-time showing of their own? On paper, it appears that the San Antonio youth and inexperience is playing a big part in not finding ways to come out victorious but the time the buzzer sounds.

For starters, shoring up a defense that has more holes in it than Swiss cheese at the moment is the first ingredient that needs to be cooked up if the Spurs are going to move on from their losing ways. As it stands, San Antonio is allowing 124.2 points per game which is the worst mark in all of basketball. To make matters worse, the Spurs are also surrendering some lofty opposing field goal and three-point shooting percentages as well, and at some point, San Antonio is going to have to take a long look in the mirror and make some changes. At the end of the day, the Spurs are going to need to fly around defensively and contest shots to the best of their abilities if they want any chance at upsetting a star-powered Clippers squad.

Last and certainly not least, but finding ways to close things out in the fourth quarter is going to be more than necessary to pull this thing out. Most recently, San Antonio shot a measly 28.6 percent from the floor in the fourth quarter against Memphis on Saturday and also failed to make any trips to the free-throw line en route to the 120-108 defeat. Of course, this is an extremely young team that is figuring how to win at the professional level, but they will need to be at their best late in order to down the Clippers at home.

Final Clippers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

While the Spurs may keep this one close in the early going, the Clippers' superstar roster will be too much to overcome in San Antonio. Take Los Angeles to cover the spread and spend no time looking back!

