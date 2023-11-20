Paul George opened up on the respect Russell Westbrook earned for coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Los Angeles Clippers have struggled since acquiring James Harden in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, and Russell Westbrook's willingness to take a bench role to help the team mesh faster has earned the respect of his teammates, including Paul George.

“For us to go through this stretch of not winning and not knowing how to win with this squad yet, for him to take initiative and be like ‘you know what I'll sacrifice and I'll try to make this work and come off the bench' it just says a lot about him, bro,” Paul George said on Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “He never ceases to amaze me, as long as I've played on the same teams and as long as I've known him. Every day it's something new. Shout out to him [Russell Westbrook]. That's not an easy decision to make, especially when you still have so much game and value to this league.”

The Clippers are 1-5 since adding James Harden, but the group is committed to making it work. Russell Westbrook going to the bench for the Clippers is hopefully a method to accelerate that timeline. Paul George certainly respects it.

After a win against the Houston Rockets, the Clippers will try to get another win against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. It will be interesting to see if the squad can build off some positive momentum from the win over the Rockets and a good fight against the Denver Nuggets last week.