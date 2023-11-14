Get ready for an epic Tuesday night NBA showdown as the new-look Los Angeles Clippers take on the Denver Nuggets in the Mile High City. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Clippers-Nuggets prediction and pick will be revealed.

Get ready for an epic Tuesday night NBA showdown as the new-look Los Angeles Clippers take on the Denver Nuggets in the Mile High City. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Clippers-Nuggets prediction and pick will be revealed.

Uh oh. After storming out to wins in three of their first four games, the LA Clippers front office decided to make a big-time move for ten-time All-Star James Harden. Since then, the Clippers have developed a knack for losing as they have been defeated in five consecutive games and have yet to find themselves in the win column since acquiring Harden. Most recently, it was Los Angeles that lost to a lowly Memphis squad by a score of 105-101 and things surely won't get any easier in a hostile environment against the defending champs later this evening.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets suffered a rare loss on Sunday night against the surging Houston Rockets and now sit with an 8-2 record through ten games. With star point guard Jamal Murray sidelined for the rest of November with a nagging strained hamstring, the Nuggets are in the midst if finding different ways to win than what they are accustomed to. Nevertheless, Denver still sits on top of the Western Conference and their six-game home winning streak is nothing to scoff at.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Nuggets Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +4.5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Nuggets

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: Altitude Sports/TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Here we go again. After a tumultuous offseason which resulted in his exit from Philadelphia, the once proud James Harden is looking more and more like a cancer with each passing day. Simply put, the Clippers have looked like an entirely different team since Harden become apart of the equation as he only scored eleven points in a bench role against the Grizzlies. Overall, the 2018 MVP is averaging 13.5 points per game in a bench role to begin his tenure in Los Angeles which is not going to cut it. Obviously, something needs to change in a hurry as their early-season momentum is quickly going down the drain.

For starters, some costly turnovers that have come back to bite the Clippers in the behind as they rank 27th in the league in giveaways per game. For a vastly veteran group and a roster that possesses plenty of experience, this is simply unacceptable if the Clippers look to return to their winning ways. Not to mention, but versus a run and gun team like the Nuggets whose pace of play is high especially in their home building, these turnovers will end up killing any chance that the Clippers have at covering the spread.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, are there any teams throughout the NBA that are as dominant as the Denver Nuggets on their home floor? A year ago, it proved to be Denver that amassed a combined 44-8 record during the regular season and playoffs that was an unfathomable mark to say the least. Once again, boasting home-court advantage in this one will be a big reason why the Nuggets can cover.

Most importantly, backup point guard Reggie Jackson has done an exceptional job in a starting role with Murray continuing to be sidelined, but this Denver bench unit is leaving much to be desired as of late. Don't get things twisted; the Nuggets starting lineup remains one of the best in all of basketball, but this rather youthful bench needs to pick up the slack starting Tuesday night. Believe it or not, but Denver's bench was outscored 31-8 in comparison to Houston's second unit. Indeed, this was the biggest red flag for the Nuggets a couple days ago and ultimately was why they fell short on the road against the Rockets. Without a doubt, guys like Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, and Zeke Nnaji are a slew of names that need to bounce back in a big way to put the Clippers out of their misery.

Not to mention, but do these Nuggets ever miss shots? On paper, Denver is the most elite shooting squad from the field in the NBA with a dazzling 50.3% mark. In order to cover the spread and eventually run Los Angeles out of the gym, then hitting some open looks early resulting in a quick start to this contest will prove to pay dividends.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

With all eyes being on this matchup under the bright lights of national television, the star power alone that exists in this contest is large enough to make a grown man cry. However, at the end of the day, the Clippers are quickly moving in the wrong direction and the Nuggets are nearly unbeatable in front of their home fans. Enough said.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -4.5 (-110)