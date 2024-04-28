Social media users slammed ex-Team India fast bowler Irfan Pathan for his controversial tweet shared after the loss of the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the weekend. The prime reason behind netizens expressing their unhappiness with Irfan Pathan was his biased agenda against Hardik Pandya while ignoring Rohit Sharma's poor numbers in the event.
Have some shame, even luke wood played with 300sr but those 8 balls 8 runs have costed mi the match pic.twitter.com/jc7Nf6F8Sv
— Fafdolf sHitler || #sackfaf (@kingggggg23) April 27, 2024
Virat Kohli would have won this match for Mumbai Indians
Rohit score 8 off 8 balls
Virat against KKR 18 off 8 balls.
If Rohit knows how to play According to run rate mumbai Indians definitely won this game. @IrfanPathan don't drag hardik pandya in every tweet when mi loss.… pic.twitter.com/aR8HayQCmM
— ANANT (@Anantt18_) April 27, 2024
bumrah should ball all 20 overs you clown
— Slayer (@Slayer_33_) April 27, 2024
Any word for shameless Rohit Vadapav .??? This man can’t middle the left arm pacers and this man wants the captaincy of India such a shame 💔💔💔💔💔🥹 https://t.co/3WTfQ0wmMd
— Groot_18 (@18_groot) April 27, 2024
I think this is the first time a bowler who bowled the first over in first innings is being blamed for a close unsuccesful run chase. Literally one of the worst cricketing takes ever.
— Johns (@JohnyBravo183) April 27, 2024
As Mumbai Indians lost another close encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Irfan Pathan blamed Hardik Pandya for the loss, angering fans on social media.
“Cricket is a small margin game and that was a small margin victory for DC vs MI. Bumrah should have started in front of Fraser MCGurk as he never played Bumrah before. Things might have been different,” Irfan Pathan tweeted.
The tweet was about Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk who took the Mumbai Indians bowling attack to the cleaners, smashing 84 off 27 balls to lay the foundation of the home side's huge total of 257/4 in their allocated 20 overs.
In his post, Irfan Pathan highlighted that it was a mistake on Hardik Pandya's part not to give Jasprit Bumrah the first over of the game to bowl, which allowed Jake Fraser-McGurk to get his eye in.
But fans on X found his remarks in bad test because he never highlighted Rohit Sharma's “pathetic” display in the match. Needing 258 to win, the Mumbai Indians required a quickfire start. Instead, Rohit Sharma wasted balls early on before being dismissed for 8 off 8 deliveries. By the time Rohit Sharma left the pitch, pressure had already been put and the batters following him in the batting order felt that heat.
Yet, Irfan Pathan did not share his opinion on this topic and that's why fans called him a hypocrite.
Speculation is rife that India's selection committee-headed by Ajit Agarkar is set to announce Hardik Pandya's name in the 15-member side that would participate in the International Cricket Council (ICC) event later this year.
However, recent reports also suggest that Hardik Pandya's bowling form would be a factor in his selection for the T20 World Cup.
One must remember that Hardik Pandya was named as the captain of the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 17th edition of the IPL, replacing the much-loved Rohit Sharma from that position.
Since then, fans have been giving an extremely harsh reception to Hardik Pandya during MI's IPL fixtures across the country, with the 30-year-old cricketer facing boos and even expletives on occasions.
Moreover, he has been woefully out of form – both with bat and the ball, with cricket pundits divided over his or Shivam Dube's inclusion in the team for the T20 World Cup.
He's managed to score only 197 runs at a mediocre average of 24.63 with a highest score of 46 in the nine matches he's played in the tournament so far.
It is worth highlighting that his highest score of 46 came against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday when Hardik Pandya showcased his class for the first time in IPL 2024 as he took their spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav to the cleaners.
In the bowling department, the Gujarat-born all-rounder has hardly bowled and when he has taken up the ball, he has gone for plenty of runs.
Hardik Pandya has picked just four wickets in eight games but what would be worrying the Mumbai Indians management is his economy rate.
In the 19 overs, Hardik Pandya has bowled, he has been virtually clobbered by opposition batters, allowing them to cherry-pick him for sixes and boundaries. The result is that he has given away runs at 11.95 per over.
In contrast, Shivam Dube has made 311 runs in 8 matches, including three half-centuries in IPL 2024. But what's impressive in his numbers is his strike-rate, which stands at 169.95 at present.
In his last outing against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu, Shivam Dube smacked a blistering 66 off 27 balls for the Chennai Super Kings, which earned him rich plaudits from many former Indian cricketers, who urged Ajit Agarkar and Co. to pick in the T20 World Cup squad.
Previously, Irfan Pathan noted that Hardik Pandya has got undue importance for being the lone world-class fast-bowling all-rounder in the country.
According to him, he shouldn't be given that much importance because his performances at the international level haven't been that great.
“What I feel about Hardik Pandya is that Indian cricket needs to make it clear that they should not give him that much priority as they have given him so far, because we still haven't won the World Cup. And if you think you are a primary all-rounder, you need to make that kind of an impact at the international level. As far as the all-rounder is concerned, he hasn't made that impact at the international level, we are only thinking about the potential. We are getting confused between the IPL performances and the international performances. That's a big difference,” Irfan Pathan told Star Sports.
“First of all, he needs to play throughout the full year. He cannot pick and choose. Indian cricket needs to stop doing that. Stop giving preferences to individuals, if you do that, you will not be winning major tournaments. What Australia has been doing for many years is that they are actually preferring the team game. Making everyone a superstar. Not one superstar, everybody is a superstar in the squad. If you don't do that, you will not win big tournaments,” he concluded.