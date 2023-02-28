College Basketball picks and predictions will continue as Tuesday’s slate of hoops rolls on with this matchup in the South Eastern Conference. The Florida Gators (14-15) will take on the Georgia Bulldogs (16-13) in a meaningful rivalry game. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Florida-Georgia prediction and pick.

The Florida Gators are currently ninth in the SEC standings and won’t be competing for a title in March. They’ve had a rough go this season and haven’t been able to find sustained success much at all. They’re 1-6 in their last seven games and have lost their last three consecutively. All three of those losses saw the Gators shoot poorly from the field, so they’ll hope they can shoot themselves out of this slump against the Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 11th in the SEC and also will not be making the tournament this year. They’ve managed to have a record above .500, but they’ve only managed to go 6-10 in conference play. While Georgia may be a school more focused on their success in football, this game against the Gators will have an added fuel as the two schools have a long-storied rivalry. Georgia will look to bounce back after losing their last three consecutive games.

Here are the Florida-Georgia college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Florida-Georgia Odds

Florida: -1.5 (-115)

Georgia: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How To Watch Florida vs. Georgia

TV: SEC Network, Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

Florida couldn’t find any answers on the defensive end in their last game against Vanderbilt as they allowed six Commodores to score double figures. The Gators had trouble closing out on shooters and couldn’t regroup themselves in the paint. Their defense has been a weak spot all year as they’ve allowed big scoring nights for good opponents. Florida will have to make some adjustments and not let this game get out of hand as they’ve had trouble coming back from large deficits this year.

The Gators have a road record of 3-7 this year and have split their games against the spread at 5-5. Furthermore, Florida is in a bad stretch right now in which they’ve gone 1-6 ATS in their last seven games. These numbers won’t suffice when playing a hostile rivalry game on the road, but the Gators will come in with confidence as they’ve won their last seven games against Georgia. Colin Castleton will once again have a mismatch down low, so look for the Gators to feed him steadily throughout this game.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread

With only two players averaging double-digit point totals (Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo) the Bulldogs will have to look to their bench players to provide them with an offensive boost. A big problem for the Bulldogs has been their poor shooting from behind the arc. They’ve lost some close games, so being able to close a game out with the three-ball will be a focal point for the Bulldogs as the season closes out. They also have an issue with turning the ball over, averaging over 13 turnovers a game.

Georgia has been great at home going 13-3 SU, but they’ve only gone 6-10 ATS in those games. On the season, they’re 11-18 ATS and haven’t been able to cover spreads well as underdogs. With only one ranked win on the season, Georgia is happy to be playing a Gators team that has had similar luck during their campaign. Georgia should look to clog up the painted area and force the Gators to take deep shots as they haven’t been stroking it well as of late. If they can box out Castleton and get running after grabbing boards, they’ll have a chance to win this game at home.

Final Florida-Georgia Prediction & Pick

These teams met once this season when Florida was able to secure a win on their home floor. Since then, both teams have had sub-par records and continue to play for not much other than pride. A ton of pride will be on the line in this rivalry game and Georgia will be lucky to play it in front of their home fans. The odds makers have this as a coin flip, which is right where it should be. However, I predict the Gators will continue their success against their biggest rival and make it eight-straight wins against the Bulldogs.

Final Florida-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Florida Gators -1.5 (-115)