South Eastern Conference rivals will square of in this game from Fayetteville. The Georgia Bulldogs (16-11) will do battle with the Arkansas Razorbacks (18-9) as both teams try to finish their season strong. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Georgia-Arkansas prediction and pick.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 2-3 in their last five games heading into this contest and haven’t fared well against SEC opponents with a 6-8 conference record. They’re coming off a massive 49-point loss to No. 1 Alabama, but recently got their biggest win of the season just two games ago when they beat Kentucky. They’ll look to pull off another upset in this one as large underdogs against the Razorbacks.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have made up for their early season losing streaks by winning six of their last ten games. In the middle of the SEC pack, Arkansas will hope to get another marquee win before tournament time as they still have games left to play against Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Arkansas will want to get a streak started tonight against Georgia.

Here are the Georgia-Arkansas college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Georgia-Arkansas Odds

Georgia: +13.5 (-108)

Arkansas: -13.5 (-112)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch Georgia vs. Arkansas

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread

Georgia had a tough task facing Alabama in a bounce-back game as they lost by the biggest margin in the two school’s history against each other. The Bulldogs will have their pride on the line as they try to bounce back themselves from the loss. They’ve been resilient at points this season and have showed that they’re not an easy team to pull away from if the game is close. Look for Georgia to put the ball in the hands of Terry Roberts and have the offense run through him.

The Bulldogs have been awful on the road this year going 1-8. They also haven’t been able to cover spreads well and are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games. They’ll have a sizable spread to work with in this one; look for the Bulldogs to get the ball to Jabri Abdur-Rahim in hopes that he can keep up his hot shooting from three.

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread

Arkansas will be happy to be back at home after beating Florida in there last win at home. Arkansas continues to be a team that pushes the pace of play and enjoys running out in transition. The problem is that they often play to the level of their opponent, playing close in wins against teams like Kentucky, but dropping badly to teams like Mississippi State and Texas A&M. They’ll have to be sound on offense and look for easy buckets down low where they’ll have an advantage.

Arkansas has split the season at 13-13 ATS, but has gone 6-3 ATS in their last nine games. The Razorbacks are also 18-2 in their last 20 home games, so they’ll be the clear favorite to get the win here. Look for them to lock down defensively and not give up anything easy inside to the Bulldogs.

Final Georgia-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Arkansas seems to be the clear winner here as they’ve been playing much better basketball lately. Georgia can’t seem to buy a win on the road, but they’ll have a big spread to be able to cover here. I predict that Arkansas will be looking to build off their last home win. Let’s take the Razorbacks to cover; perhaps throwing them in a teaser could be a smarter play.

Final Georgia-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas Razorbacks -13.5 (-112)