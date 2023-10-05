When Colorado football was blown out by Oregon in Week 4, people wondered if the Buffaloes' highly publicized start to the season was a fluke. Last week, Colorado proved they can play with anybody when they went toe-to-toe with USC. Just like they did against Oregon, the Buffaloes faced another top 10 team in the nation, and while they ended up losing the game, they mounted a furious comeback that they very nearly completed. After facing a tough schedule to start the season, Colorado gets a much more favorable matchup in Week 6, as they will take on Arizona State, one of the few Pac-12 teams not lighting up the scoreboard through the first few weeks of the 2023 campaign. Below is all of the information you need to know on how to get in your weekly Colorado fix.

When and where is the game?

Colorado is no longer a top-25 team, and they don't get to play Week 6 at home. Still, they have an easier matchup facing Arizona State, even if it is at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch Colorado vs. Arizona State

The Colorado vs. Arizona State game will be on the Pac-12 Network. You can live stream Pac-12 Networks on fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, October 7th | Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Location: Sun Devil Stadium — Tempe, Arizona

TV channel: Pac-12 Network | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Colorado -4.5 | O/U 60.5

Colorado's performance against USC

Even after two straight losses, the Colorado hype train is still running strong. Deion Sanders' team were massive underdogs against USC, who feature one of the best offenses in college football. It showed in the early parts of the game, as Colorado's defense couldn't stop the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in the first half, and the Trojans rolled into halftime with a 34-14 lead.

It started to seem that all the excitement in Boulder was all for nothing, but then, the Buffaloes began to fight back. Due to injuries, several highly touted freshmen earned their first real opportunities of the season, and it paid off. The defense tightened up, and after allowing two more touchdowns in the third quarter, they shutout the Trojans in the fourth quarter.

Cormani McClain – who was a five-star recruit and the top cornerback recruit in the nation – led the way for Colorado's defense. He hadn't seen time in Colorado's cornerback rotation to this point, and Sanders had been critical of the freshman's preparation, but the Buffaloes' secondary was desperate for help. Two-way player Travis Hunter and Sanders' safety son, Shilo Sanders, were both out against USC because of injuries. The injured Hunter coached McClain up, and it led to the young star shutting down USC receivers in the second half.

Omarion Miller was the other freshman who went off. Like McClain, he didn't see much action to start the season, but Hunter's injury opened up minutes. Miller didn't even see much action in the first half against USC, but in the second half, he showed that he is an absolute playmaker. Miller caught seven passes for 196 yards and a touchdown, all in the second half. Those numbers were a Colorado freshman record and a Pac-12 record for a player making his first collegiate catch. The performance earned Miller Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors.

Colorado scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but their final drive took too long. They didn't recover a desperation onside kick and time ran out as USC escaped with a narrow 48-41 victory. The comeback attempt still impressed, and it reminded viewers that Colorado has a potent offense stacked with talented playmakers.

Colorado storylines

The emergence of the two young stars provides a big boost to Colorado's roster going forward, especially if their injured players are able to return soon. While Hunter is expected to be out for at least two more weeks because of a lacerated liver, Shilo Sanders is questionable to return against Arizona State.

Even after losing to the Trojans, the Buffaloes go into their matchup against Arizona State with some momentum. The Sun Devils will be the worst team Colorado has faced so far, as they are allowing 28.6 points per game, which is something star quarterback Shedeur Sanders is sure to capitalize on. Even after a pair of tough losses, Sanders is still second in the nation in completions (160) and passing yards (1,781).

Sanders has led a deadly offensive attack all season. Xavier Weaver is 12th in the nation with 490 receiving yards, and Jimmy Horn Jr. is a threat to take it to the end zone every time he touches the ball. Dylan Edwards has also been one of the best pass-catching running backs in the nation.

While this passing attack is what has made the Buffaloes so good, they became predictable, and it was easy for Oregon to shut down their offense and for USC to defend them in the first half. Balance is key, and Colorado figured that out against the Trojans. Colorado had an even split with 45 pass attempts and 45 rushing attempts, their most attempts on the ground for the season. Anthony Hankerson has emerged as a threat running the ball, and he had his best game of the season against USC with 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Arizona State storylines

Arizona State has yet to beat a FBS school in 2023. The team is 1-4 in Kenny Dillingham's first season as head coach, and it's safe to say things haven't been pretty for the Sun Devils.

Through five games, five players have already thrown multiple passes for the team. Poor offensive line play has led to the Arizona State quarterbacks taking a beating. Jaden Rashada and Drew Pyne have both been knocked around, causing them to miss their most recent game against California. This afforded Trenton Bourguet an opportunity to start against the Golden Bears, where he threw for 344 yards and kept Arizona State close for the entirety of the game. Still, it wasn't enough to pick up a victory.

With a revolving door at the quarterback position, Arizona State's offense has been reliant on running back Cameron Skattebo. He leads the team in rushing yards (318) and touchdowns (5) and is second on the team in receiving yards (228). The Swiss army knife running back even has three completions for 60 yards through the air.

While talented at the skill positions, Colorado is vulnerable in the trenches. If Arizona State can come away with a win, it will likely be on the back of their star ball carrier.