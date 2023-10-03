Deion Sanders gave the latest Travis Hunter injury update ahead of the Colorado-Arizona State football game, and while the superstar cornerback/wide receiver won't play Saturday, he should be back for the team's stretch run.

On Tuesday, Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders told the media, “Let's say two or three [weeks]” when asked about Hunter's timeline for return. He also said, “I would love for him to be out until the bye week,” which is in three weeks after the upcoming Arizona State and Stanford games.

"Let's say two or three [weeks]." Coach Prime shares an update on the health of Travis Hunter. pic.twitter.com/ZBdcaq5stZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 3, 2023

Hunter has been out of action since the third game of the Colorado football program's season against Colorado State. That's when he took a late hit from Ramd safety Henry Blackburn that lacerated his liver.

Keeping Hunter out through the Buffaloes' bye week, as Deion Sanders suggested, would put the CB/WR out for five weeks in all. He would return for the team's big UCLA matchup, and be ready for the tough stretch of No. 15 Oregon State, Arizona, No. 13 Washington State, and No. 18 Utah that closes out the 2023 campaign.

At 3-2 on the season Colorado is already much-improved from last season's 1-11 debacle, but two tough losses to No. 8 Oregon and No. 9 USC have hurt the team.

With Arizona State, Arizona, and Stanford on the schedule, Coach Prime's squad should have no problem becoming bowl-eligible with six wins. However, if the team wants to jump back into the top-25, they will have to win out, or at least come away with six wins in their last seven games. The latest Travis Hunter injury update gives them a shot at that.