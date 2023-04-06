The Indianapolis Colts will surely make more changes in the 2023 offseason. Remember that they still have some vacancies on their depth chart to fill. Of course, they can do so through the draft. However, there are a few rookie prospects that may be described as “traps” for the Colts. Here we’ll look at the rookie prospects that the Indianapolis Colts must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Colts have a total of nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. In the first four rounds, they have one pick each, while in the fifth round, they have three selections. Additionally, the team traded their original sixth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for linebacker Grant Stuard. However, they gained a second seventh-round pick in return.

Keep in mind that the Colts have had difficulty keeping fans engaged after failed experiments with Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan at QB. Nevertheless, with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, the team has an opportunity to invest in a promising rookie quarterback. That could help reset the clock under new head coach Shane Steichen.

As such, the Colts’ top priority in the draft is to select a quarterback in the first round. Their fans are hoping it would be anyone among Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, or Anthony Richardson. However, they also have picks in the second and third rounds. Furthermore, on Day 3, the team has six more selections. These include three in the fifth round. Take note as well that the team acquired additional picks via trades. These include a compensatory pick from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Now, a bevy of picks means a lot of opportunities to improve. Conversely, though, it also means a lot of opportunities to mess up.

Let’s look at the players that the Colts must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1. Will Levis

Will Levis was a three-star recruit and the second-best player in Connecticut when he was in high school. He continued his football career at Penn State after being redshirted in his freshman year. Levis was not given the starting quarterback position at Penn State and was used as a power-running goal-line weapon. In 2020, he transferred to Kentucky, where he has been a starter since 2021. He has also shown potential as a high-quality quarterback.

Will Levis has RIDICULOUS arm strength 😳 The Kentucky QB made this throw with hardly any effort. Levis is currently prepping for the NFL Combine with QB’s coach Jordan Palmer. pic.twitter.com/rMDfRw4oAx — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 17, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Levis’s performance has been inconsistent. He tends to trust his arm too much, resulting in turnovers or near-turnover throws. He also struggles with accuracy, ball placement, and lower-body mechanics. These make it difficult for him to consistently execute quick-hitting plays. Despite having incredible arm strength, he lacks the touch or ball speed necessary for downfield passes. Additionally, he has a tendency to lock onto his initial passing option without considering other options. To reach his potential ceiling in the NFL, Levis needs to reduce his turnovers and protect the football better.

While Levis has the physical tools to be successful in the NFL. That said, he is still a work in progress, and patience will be required. His build, athleticism, and high-octane arm talent are all promising. However, he needs to improve his consistency and decision-making. The Colts should NOT pick him at No. 4. That is unless, by some unforeseen twist, a QB is taken at No. 3.

2. Hendon Hooker

Hendon Hooker played college football at both Virginia Tech and Tennessee. He started in 37 games overall. His father was also a successful quarterback at North Carolina A&T. Meanwhile, his younger brother currently plays the same position there.

However, Hooker’s style of play may not translate well to the NFL. He operates in a vertical spread tempo offense that relies heavily on manufactured spacing and predetermined throws. Hooker lacks consistency in making anticipatory throws. He is also not commonly tasked with making many impromptu decisions in the system he’s used to. Additionally, his age and recent ACL injury may further complicate his prospects in the NFL. Hooker is just too big of a risk to be taken by the Colts, especially in the first round.

1. Cody Mauch

Moving away from quarterbacks, let’s talk about Cody Mauch. He makes his way to the NFL with a notable record. He began his college career as a walk-on tight end and then transitioned to the offensive line. Very quickly, he became one of the top left tackles in the nation.

Mauch is a position and wall-off blocker. He relies on angles to win instead of overpowering his opponents at the point of attack. Due to this, he would be a good fit for a zone-based scheme where his mobility can be utilized effectively. In the passing game, Mauch is agile and displays good balance and body control. This makes him effective in pass protection. He also has good footwork and can handle speed rushers.

However, Mauch struggles when defenders can get close to him. His arm length is just a limitation. Mauch has a decent anchor, but he can be vulnerable to bull rushes. He does have experience and good instincts. However, his tendency to place his hands too far outside can lead to holding penalties. Despite these limitations, Mauch has the potential to be a starter-level player in a zone-based interior lineman role. However, we project that his lack of power and length will limit his potential in the NFL. The Colts should not take him on Day 1 even if he’s available.