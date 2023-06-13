The Indianapolis Colts are buzzing with excitement over their new quarterback Anthony Richardson. Not only is Richardson hoping to be a standout on the gridiron, but he is showing quite the personality off of the field too. When asked about his adjustment into becoming an NFL quarterback, Anthony Richardson channeled his inner Marshawn Lynch with a cheeky joke.

“I'm just here so I won't get fined…nah, I'm just kidding…I told my mom I was going to do that.”

Anthony Richardson pauses before answering what his new life is like, and then facetiously says he is only there to avoid getting fined. This response was famously coined by Marshawn Lynch, and Richardson is quick to laugh it off and emphasize that he is just joking. In fact, he goes on to say that this was something he told his mom he was going to do to get some laughs.

Colts fans will love this clip of their new quarterback showing he has the charisma to be a lively quarterback. Not only does the signal caller need to be dominant on the field, but he needs to be a good presence in the locker room as well. Jokes like this bode well for Richardson having the perfect personality to help a locker room gel.

While mandatory minicamps get underway across the NFL, Colts fans will continually look out for headlines regarding their rookie quarterback. This season can't come soon enough in Indianapolis while some serious excitement brews to watch Anthony Richardson ball out in his first NFL season for the Colts.