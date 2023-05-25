Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Indianapolis Colts took quarterback Anthony Richardson fourth overall in last month’s NFL Draft and he’s already making his presence felt in OTAs.

With Gardner Minshew also on the roster, the QB1 job is seemingly up for grabs at the moment. But, Richardson is evidently showing exactly why he was a first-round pick, flashing his huge potential by doing “next-level stuff.”

Via Stephen Holder:

“Colts have wrapped up today’s OTA practice. Coach Shane Steichen says he had Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson split first-team QB reps because it is major step in their evaluation of Richardson.

“Everything is an evaluation,” he said.

“He made some big plays today… some next-level stuff,” Steichen said.

Although Richardson was seen as a very raw prospect heading into the draft, his athleticism is off the charts. The Florida standout wowed scouts at the Combine with insane 40-yard dash and vertical numbers while showing off his arm strength at Pro Day, hitting the ceiling of the Gators’ facility with a throw.

The thing is, Richardson only played 22 games at the college level and was careless with the football at times, completing only 54.7% of his passes, including 15 interceptions. but with these type of physical tools, the Colts couldn’t help but nab him as their potential signal-caller of the future.

Indy could go with the more experienced Minshew to run the offense once September rolls around or they may hand the keys to Richardson. It all depends how training camp goes. But for now, the job is wide open.