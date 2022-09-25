The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a major upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday as Matt Ryan and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 20-17. It did not come without controversy, though, with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a key third-down sack on Ryan. It led to a crucial Chiefs penalty, and the Colts successfully scored a touchdown on what turned out to be a game-deciding drive.

After the game, it was revealed that Jones said something untoward to Ryan after his sack, and this was what led to the controversial penalty call (via Nate Taylor of The Athletic):

Referee Shawn Smith, in a pool report, said Chris Jones committed an unsportsmanlike penalty because he used "abusive language towards an opponent." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 25, 2022

Jones has himself broken his silence on the contentious incident, and the Chiefs DT claims that he didn’t cross the line:

Chris Jones: "I didn’t think I said anything vulgar or disrespectful. But I just can say anything within the heat of the moment. The game is changing, so I’ve got to evolve (with) the game. The official called it. I can’t take it back, so I have to do a better job.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 25, 2022

Nevertheless, Jones also admitted that he made a crucial mistake at a key juncture in the game — one that he takes full accountability for:

Chris Jones: “We got off the field — & I put us in a situation to get back on the field. Then we got scored on. That sums up the game. I’ll take that one. That was my fault. That was definitely my fault. I’ve got to be better. It won’t happen again from me.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 25, 2022

For his part, however, Colts QB Matt Ryan decided to stay mum as he refused to reveal what Jones told him after the sack. Instead, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback provided some sage advice:

Matt Ryan on the Chris Jones penalty late: Essentially says he knows what Jones said, but he isn’t telling us. “Sometimes you gotta keep your cool.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 25, 2022

In the end, it was Indianapolis that logged their first win of the new campaign. This one is going to sting for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, as they suffer their first defeat of the season.