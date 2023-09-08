Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Shaquille Leonard is gearing up for his comeback season in 2023. He knows not everybody will welcome him back with open arms. With that in mind, Leonard has a stern four-word message to his haters, per the Indianapolis Star's Joel A. Erickson.

“Make people shut up,” Leonard said. “That's the goal, each and every week.”

Shaquille Leonard is coming off an injury-ravaged 2022 NFL season. He sat out the Colts' first three games so he could recuperate from offseason back surgery. To his dismay, he broke his nose and suffered a concussion in Week 4 so he missed Indy's next three games.

Leonard's back acted up during the season so the Colts placed him on season-ending injured reserve in November 2022. He suited up in just three games as Indianapolis finished with an abysmal 4-12-1 record last year.

The three-time Pro Bowler knows his naysayers will insist he won't be the same player again. However, Shaquille Leonard, who declared he felt great prior to training camp, isn't giving paying them any attention.

“I'm just gaining more heart, knowing that so many people are counting me out, just having the will to keep going. No matter how many times I've been knocked down, just continue to get back up and continue to put my best foot forward,” Leonard said.

Leonard is the undisputed heart and soul of the Colts defense. He will lead a young group that includes rookies Julius Brents, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Darius Rush, and Daniel Scott. They must regroup after losing Stephon Gilmore and Isaiah Rodgers in the offseason.

With that in mind, Shaqulle Leonard is fired up and ready to prove his detractors wrong in the 2023 NFL season.