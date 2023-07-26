Injuries can take quite a toll on great NFL players. The fact that they have been inactive for such a long time puts doubt in their heads. Living back up to their former All-Pro self can also place a lot of pressure and anxiety on most people. This is precisely what Indiana Colts' Shaquille Leonard felt before entering NFL Training Camp.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker for the Colts is back in action. He was seen performing full practice drills during the NFL Training Camp. Shaquille Leonard felt like he really needed the training for a confidence boost because of only being able to play three games last season, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.

“Today was the best I've felt in a long time. So I'm happy with it,” he said.

He also added how much his willingness to play surfaced during the whole of last season.

“I felt like last year, I was just so eager to get back out there, and I feel like I hurt myself again. That's why I had the second surgery in November. So, [I'm] learning from that and learning how to take it slow,” the All-Pro linebacker said.

Now, his feelings of eagerness have been replaced with anxiety but it is the good kind.

“I was nervous. I felt like this was a game day for me. First time in a while — no sleep last night, jitterbugs all morning. I probably didn't truly feel like myself until after individual [drills]. I was just so nervous. And after that, it just felt like where I just left off at, just coming in and being a leader for this team and just being able to run around, hopefully, make some plays,” he concluded.

Will he make a case for a comeback?