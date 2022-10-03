Brian Robinson’s return is on the horizon after shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot in late August in an attempted robbery, but thankfully, he ended up being alright. The former Alabama standout has continued to build up his strength since and will finally be in line to make his NFL debut in either Week 5 or 6. Via JP Finlay:

Commanders going to start clock for Brian Robinson return. Starts Wednesday. He’s been cleared by doctors. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 3, 2022

Doctors have cleared Robinson, which is huge. There is a good chance the Commanders play it safe with him and ease the RB back into action. He might not play until Week 6.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brian Robinson went through a simulated game this week and passed with flying colors, per Ian Rapoport. The Washington running back room could definitely use a boost too, with Antonio Gibson averaging a mere 3.1 yards per carry so far.

To be honest, Robinson was extremely lucky to not suffer any serious damage from the bullet wounds, which missed all the major ligaments and bones in his knee. His wounds have completely healed already and the ex-Crimson Tide star is ready to get out there.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivers spoke on Robinson’s impending return. via ESPN:

“Hopefully it’s a nice shot in the arm and hopefully we get what we’re expecting to and that it’s another quality running back we’re looking for,” Rivera said of Brian Robinson. “We have to be smart how we handle him and we have to handle those expectations and handle what he’s going through physically and mentally. It’s a different set of circumstances. I don’t know of any other player I’ve coached that’s had to go through this.”

It’ll be interesting to see the type of impact Robinson can make once he hits the gridiron.