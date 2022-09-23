The NFL world was rocked by news of Washington Commanders Brian Robinson Jr. sustaining two gunshot wounds late last month. The 23-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, and on Wednesday, Robinson took a major step toward his return from injury.

A new video of Robinson is currently makings its rounds on social media. In it, the Commanders rookie running back is seen practicing with his teammates for the first time since getting shot more than a month ago (h/t John Keim on ESPN):

Brian Robinson. Half speed run at the end. pic.twitter.com/3sp0RpABzZ — John Keim (@john_keim) September 21, 2022

Robinson, who is currently recovering from surgery to address his gunshot wounds, didn’t do much in practice, but the fact that he has now rejoined his teammates on the field is definitely a significant development. The former Alamaba standout has cleared another major hurdle here after he was seen riding the stationary bike with his teammates last week.

The Commanders previously placed Brian Robinson Jr on the non-football injury (NFI) list, which means that he won’t be eligible to play until Week 5 when Washington takes on the Tennessee Titans.

The Commanders have yet to confirm if Robinson will be able to suit up in Week 5, but it looks like he’s now on track to do the same.

In the meantime, however, Washington will need to navigate the next couple of weeks without Robinson in the mix. They take on the NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday before matching up against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.